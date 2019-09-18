शहर चुनें

शबाना आजमी के जन्मदिन और रणबीर-कटरीना फिर दिखे साथ सहित, पढ़ें बॉलीवुड की पांच बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 18 Sep 2019 12:06 AM IST
Shabana Azmi,Ranbir Kapoor And Katrina Kaif
Shabana Azmi,Ranbir Kapoor And Katrina Kaif - फोटो : amar ujala
अभिनेत्री शबाना आजमी आज मना रही हैं अपना जन्मदिन
बॉलीवुड की वरिष्ठ अभिनेत्री शबाना आजमी 18 सितंबर को अपना बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट करती हैं। शबाना आजमी को 5 बार राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया गया है जो एक रिकॉर्ड है। उन्हें पहली बार 1975 में फिल्म 'अंकुर', फिर 1983 में 'अर्थ', 1984 में 'खंडहर', 1985 में 'पार' और 1999 में फिल्म 'गॉडमदर' के लिए यह सम्मान दिया गया था। शबाना ने ग्लैमरस एक्ट्रेस की भीड़ में खुद की अलग पहचान बनाई।
शबाना आजमी जिया खान सूरज पंचोली अक्षय खन्ना ऋचा चड्ढा सेक्शन 375 शाइनी आहूजा वनराज भाटिया रणबीर कपूर कटरीना कैफ
