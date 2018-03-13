बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शाहरुख की पर्दे के पीछे की ये हरकतें कर देंगी हैरान, शूटिंग के दौरान करते हैं यह सब काम
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 13 Mar 2018 05:27 AM IST
बॉलीवुड के बादशाह शाहरुख खान फिल्मों में अपने जबरदस्त रोमांस के लिए जाने जातें हैं। लेकिन शूटिंग के दौरान किंग खान कुछ और ही मस्ती करते नजर आतें हैं। चलिए देखते हैं उनके करियर से जुड़े कुछ पलो को...
