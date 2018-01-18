बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a603e844f1c1b91268b4f9c","slug":"see-pics-katrina-kaif-with-sister-isabelle-attended-ali-abbas-zafar-birthday-bash","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u090f\u0915 \u0925\u093e \u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930' \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928, \u0915\u091f\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
'एक था टाइगर' के निर्देशक का बर्थडे सेलिब्रेशन, कटरीना का कमाल और बहन का धमाल
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 01:02 PM IST
सलमान खान स्टारर फिल्म 'एक था टाइगर' जैसी हिट फिल्म बनाने वाले निर्देशक अली अब्बास ज़फ़र ने कल रात अपना जन्मदिन अपने खास दोस्तों के साथ मनाया। इस मौके पर टाइगर की 'जोया' अपनी बहन इसाबेला के साथ पहुंची हुई थीं।
