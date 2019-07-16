इन 6 हीरोइनों ने धर्म से ऊपर उठकर अभिनेताओं से रचाई शादी, मोहब्बत बनीं मिसाल

{"_id":"5d2d90fb8ebc3e6ce64e3a14","slug":"sanjay-dutt-to-aditya-pancholi-these-bollywood-actor-got-married-with-muslim-actress","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 6 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0920\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
muslim actress
- फोटो : file photo
Sanjay Dutt, Manyata Dutt
- फोटो : instagram
Kunal Khemu, Soha Ali Khan
- फोटो : Instagram
Zarina Wahab And Aditya Pancholi
- फोटो : file photo
Kishore Kumar
- फोटो : file photo
Sunil Dutt, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Dutt, Nargis
- फोटो : social media
Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain
- फोटो : instagram