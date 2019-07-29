शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   sanjay dutt birthday special look at his rare photos

संजय दत्त के जन्मदिन पर पहली बार देखें 6 से 60 साल तक की तस्वीरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 29 Jul 2019 11:33 AM IST
sanjay dutt
1 of 9
sanjay dutt - फोटो : social media
संजय दत्त आज यानी 29 जुलाई को अपना 60वां बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट कर रहे हैं । संजय ने पत्नी मान्यता और बच्चों के साथ रात 12 बजे बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट किया । इस खास मौके पर हम आपको संजू बाबा की कुछ अनदेखी तस्वीरें दिखाते हैं । आज संजय दत्त के लिए बड़ा दिन इसलिए भी है क्योंकि उनकी फिल्म 'प्रस्थानम' का टीजर रिलीज हो रहा है । साथ ही फिल्म 'KGF 2'से उनका लुक भी रिवील किया गया है ।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
manyata dutt sanjay dutt sanjay dutt wife sanjay dutt life sunil dutt मान्यता दत्त संजय दत्त संजय दत्त लाइफ सुनील दत्त
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

अधीरा
Bollywood

बर्थडे पर संजय दत्त का KGF के फैंस को तोहफा, खतरनाक लुक में सामने आया 'ADHEERA'

29 जुलाई 2019

amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

ट्रेन से 700 लोगों को बचाने पर अमिताभ बच्चन ने की तारीफ, बोले- 'गर्व से भर गया हूं'

29 जुलाई 2019

फैशन की दुनिया को नया आयाम देता ये खास फैशन शो
Invertis university

फैशन की दुनिया को नया आयाम देता ये खास फैशन शो
vijay devarakonda
Bollywood

'अर्जुन रेड्डी' से लिपटकर रोने लगी फैन, जानें फिर विजय देवरकोंडा ने क्या किया

29 जुलाई 2019

priyanka chopra
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा को समुद्र में रोमांस करना पड़ा भारी, यूजर बोले- 'असम में बाढ़ आई है और तुम यहां...'

29 जुलाई 2019

arjun kapoor
Bollywood

अर्जुन कपूर ने हाथ में गुदवाया एक अनोखा टैटू, खुद ही बताया क्या है इसका मतलब

29 जुलाई 2019

ishmeet singh
Bollywood

इश्मीत सिंह ने जीता था सिंगिंग रियलिटी शो, 19 साल की उम्र में पूल में डूबने से हो गई थी मौत

29 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

huma qureshi
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार की इस हीरोइन की बचपन की अनदेखी तस्वीरें आई सामने, क्या आपने पहचाना?

29 जुलाई 2019

Sanjay Dutt, Urvashi Rautela
Bollywood

संजय दत्त का जन्मदिन और उर्वशी रौतेला को आया गुस्सा सहित ये हैं बॉलीवुड की 5 बड़ी खबरें

29 जुलाई 2019

फैशन की दुनिया को नया आयाम देता ये खास फैशन शो
Invertis university

फैशन की दुनिया को नया आयाम देता ये खास फैशन शो
विज्ञापन
asrani
Bollywood

'द लायन किंग' में 'जाजू' की आवाज बन खुश हैं असरानी, इंटरव्यू में एक्टर्स को दी ये सलाह

29 जुलाई 2019

deepika padukone, ranveer singh
Bollywood

दीपिका ने शेयर की रणवीर की पुरानी तस्वीर, फैंस ने पूछा- 'क्या पति को मिस कर रही हैं?'

29 जुलाई 2019

जॉनी वाकर
Bollywood

26 रुपये में कंडक्टर की नौकरी करते थे जॉनी वॉकर, ऐसे मिला था फिल्मों में काम

29 जुलाई 2019

Elli Avram
Bollywood

Ex बॉयफ्रेंड हार्दिक पांड्या की शर्मनाक टिप्पणी पर भड़क गई थीं एली, शादी के सवाल पर दिया था ऐसा जवाब

29 जुलाई 2019

Hard Kaur
Bollywood

विवादों से रहा है हार्ड कौर का नाता, सीएम योगी और मोहन भागवत पर की थी आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी

29 जुलाई 2019

bollywood actors
Bollywood

इन 20 एक्टर्स ने बदले अपने असली नाम, अमिताभ-सलमान का तो यकीनन पहले नहीं सुना होगा

29 जुलाई 2019

sanjay dutt
Bollywood

हैदराबाद के महाराजा की पोती से संजय दत्त ने की थी दूसरी शादी, जेल में शुरू हुआ था रोमांस

28 जुलाई 2019

kapil sharma and salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान खान ने कपिल शर्मा को दी नसीहत, इस काम के लिए किया पूरी तरह से मना

29 जुलाई 2019

anup jalota
Bollywood

30 साल की जसलीन को अनूप जलोटा ने बताया था गर्लफ्रेंड, बिग बॉस के घर से निकलते ही खोली थी पोल

29 जुलाई 2019

Urvashi Rautela, Hardik Pandya
Bollywood

Ex बॉयफ्रेंड हार्दिक पंड्या के साथ नाम जुड़ने से परेशान हैं उर्वशी रौतेला, बोलीं- मुझे जवाब देना...

28 जुलाई 2019

sanjay dutt
Bollywood

रेखा के सिंदूर का संजय दत्त से क्या है कनेक्शन, शादी की अफवाह के बाद ये सच्चाई आई थी सामने

29 जुलाई 2019

संजय दत्त
Bollywood

संजय दत्त की साली ने माधुरी दीक्षित पर लगाया था बड़ा आरोप, कहा था- 'उन्हें कोई और भी मिल सकता था'

28 जुलाई 2019

90s Actress
Bollywood

90 के दशक में सुपरहिट रही थीं ये 10 एक्ट्रेस, आज बॉलीवुड से दूर इस तरह बिता रही हैं जिंदगी

27 जुलाई 2019

ranbir kapoor, salman khan, hrithik roshan, anil kapoor
Bollywood

अनिल कपूर की उम्र से फेस ऐप भी खा गया मात, फैंस के Memes देख एक्टर ने की तारीफ

28 जुलाई 2019

sanjay dutt
sanjay dutt - फोटो : social media
sanjay dutt
sanjay dutt - फोटो : social media
sanjay dutt
sanjay dutt - फोटो : social media
sanjay dutt and nargis
sanjay dutt and nargis - फोटो : social media
sanjay dutt
sanjay dutt
sanjay dutt
sanjay dutt
sanjay dutt
sanjay dutt
sanjay dutt
sanjay dutt
sanjay dutt
sanjay dutt
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष का चुनाव ना होना पार्टी को पहुंचा रहा है नुकसान: शशि थरूर

कांग्रेस पार्टी का अध्यक्ष अभी तक ना चुना जाना पार्टी को नुकसान पहुंचा रहा है। पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता शशि थरूर ने ये बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि पार्टी अध्यक्ष का चुनाव ना होने से कांग्रेस को काफी नुकसान हो रहा है।

29 जुलाई 2019

नाव 1:40

बहराइच में 20 लोगों से भरी नाव पलटी, एक की मौत

28 जुलाई 2019

ग्राउंड ब्रेकिंग सेरेमनी 2 3:15

Ground Breaking Ceremony 2: उद्योगपतियों ने कहा- हां, यूपी बदला है, खोला निवेश के लिए दिल

28 जुलाई 2019

लैंडस्लाइड 3:02

सिक्किम: लैंडस्लाइड से खिलौने की तरह बिखर गया ट्रक

28 जुलाई 2019

मुफ्ती 1:41

जलकर राख हो जाएंगे 35ए की तरफ उठने वाले हाथ: महबूबा मुफ्ती

28 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited