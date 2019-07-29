अर्जुन कपूर ने हाथ में गुदवाया एक अनोखा टैटू, खुद ही बताया क्या है इसका मतलब

{"_id":"5d3e794d8ebc3e6d1425f6f2","slug":"arjun-kapoor-new-tattoo-in-his-hand-share-photo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0941\u0928 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0941\u0926\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u091f\u0948\u091f\u0942, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0924\u0932\u092c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
arjun kapoor
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d3e794d8ebc3e6d1425f6f2","slug":"arjun-kapoor-new-tattoo-in-his-hand-share-photo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0941\u0928 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0941\u0926\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u091f\u0948\u091f\u0942, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0924\u0932\u092c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
arjun kapoor
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d3e794d8ebc3e6d1425f6f2","slug":"arjun-kapoor-new-tattoo-in-his-hand-share-photo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0941\u0928 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0941\u0926\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u091f\u0948\u091f\u0942, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0924\u0932\u092c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
arjun kapoor
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d3e794d8ebc3e6d1425f6f2","slug":"arjun-kapoor-new-tattoo-in-his-hand-share-photo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0941\u0928 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0941\u0926\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u091f\u0948\u091f\u0942, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0924\u0932\u092c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
arjun kapoor
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d3e794d8ebc3e6d1425f6f2","slug":"arjun-kapoor-new-tattoo-in-his-hand-share-photo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0941\u0928 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0941\u0926\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u091f\u0948\u091f\u0942, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0924\u0932\u092c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
arjun kapoor malaika arora
- फोटो : social media