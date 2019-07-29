शहर चुनें

अर्जुन कपूर ने हाथ में गुदवाया एक अनोखा टैटू, खुद ही बताया क्या है इसका मतलब

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 29 Jul 2019 10:32 AM IST
arjun kapoor
अपनी मां मोना कपूर की याद में टैटू बनवाने वाले अभिनेता अर्जुन कपूर ने शरीर पर एक नया टैटू बनवाया है। इस टैटू के साथ अपनी एक एक्सक्लूसिव तस्वीर भी अर्जुन कपूर ने अमर उजाला के पाठकों के साथ साझा की है। ये टैटू लैटिन में है और इसे बनाया है जे जे कॉलेज ऑफ आर्ट्स से निकले जाने-माने कलाकार सैवियो डि सिल्वा ने। 
 
