Sandalwood Drug Case: हिरासत अवधि बढ़ाए जाने के बाद जेल पहुंचीं रागिनी द्विवेदी, ड्रग टेस्ट से बचने के लिए यूरिन में मिलाया था पानी

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 14 Sep 2020 09:16 PM IST
रागिनी द्विवेदी
रागिनी द्विवेदी - फोटो : ANI, @rraginidwivedi
बंगलूरू ड्रग मामले (Sandalwood Drug Case) में कन्नड़ फिल्म अभिनेत्री रागिनी द्विवेदी (Ragini Dwivedi) समेत बाकी आरोपियों की हिरासत अवधि बढ़ा दी गई है। रागिनी को 28 सितंबर तक के लिए न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया गया है। रागिनी समेत बाकी लोगों को परप्पन अग्रहारा केंद्रीय जेल ले जाया गया है।
 
रागिनी द्विवेदी
रागिनी द्विवेदी - फोटो : ANI, @rraginidwivedi
