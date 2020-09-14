Sandalwood Drug Case: हिरासत अवधि बढ़ाए जाने के बाद जेल पहुंचीं रागिनी द्विवेदी, ड्रग टेस्ट से बचने के लिए यूरिन में मिलाया था पानी

बंगलूरू ड्रग मामले (Sandalwood Drug Case) में कन्नड़ फिल्म अभिनेत्री रागिनी द्विवेदी (Ragini Dwivedi) समेत बाकी आरोपियों की हिरासत अवधि बढ़ा दी गई है। रागिनी को 28 सितंबर तक के लिए न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया गया है। रागिनी समेत बाकी लोगों को परप्पन अग्रहारा केंद्रीय जेल ले जाया गया है।

Bengaluru: Actor Ragini Dwivedi and other accused brought to Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, after a court extended their judicial custody, in the drug case pic.twitter.com/eSVBqVEQGD