'रेस 3' के बाद बॉबी देओल को मिल सकता है एक और मेगा प्रोजेक्ट, सलमान देंगे पहचान

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 05:24 PM IST
फ्लॉप करियर की वजह से डिप्रेशन झेल रहे बॉबी देओल के सितारे लगता है आजकल बुलंदी छू रहे हैं। खास बात यह है कि उनके जूबते करियार का ग्राफ उठाने का जिम्मा बॉलीवुड के टाइगर ने लिया है। बता दें, लंबे अर्से से एक अच्छी फिल्म की तलाश करने वाले बॉबी को सलमान खान का सहारा मिल गया है। 

 
