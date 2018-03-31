शहर चुनें

भांजे की बर्थ डे पार्टी में बॉबी देओल, जैकलिन संग जमकर झूमे सलमान, देखें वीडियो

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 31 Mar 2018 04:18 PM IST
Jacqueline fernandez
1 of 5
दुबई में सलमान खान ने भांजे आहिल की बर्थ डे पार्टी में जमकर डांस किया। कभी बॉबी देओल, तो कभी जैकलिन के साथ वह ठुमके लगाते दिखे। इस पार्टी में उनकी फिल्म 'रेस-3' की पूरी टीम मौजूद थी। जैसे ही पार्टी के वीडियोज सामने आए, सोशल मीडिया पर छा गए।
salman khan bobby deol race 3

