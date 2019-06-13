शहर चुनें

'1947 बंटवारे' के गवाह बने इस परिवार ने देखी 'भारत', सलमान खान ने बुजुर्ग महिला की ऐसे की मदद

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 13 Jun 2019 09:09 AM IST
salman khan
salman khan - फोटो : social media
सलमान खान और कटरीना कैफ की फिल्म 'भारत' बॉक्स ऑफिस पर अच्छी कमाई कर रही है । हाल ही में सलमान खान ने उस परिवार के लिए 'भारत' की स्क्रीनिंग रखी जो 1947 में हुए बंटवारे का गवाह बना था । ये स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग महबूब स्टूडियो में रखी गई थी । सलमान खान इस परिवार से मिले और अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर फोटो भी शेयर की । 
salman khan katrina kaif bharat box office collection
salman khan
salman khan - फोटो : social media
