सलमान खान की दोस्ती में इस कोरियोग्राफर ने उठाया बड़ा कदम, जान जाते जाते बची
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 11:57 AM IST
पूरे बॉलीवुड को अपनी उंगलियों पर नचाने वाले कोरियोग्राफर को 'दंबग' सलमान ने ऐसा ज्ञान पढ़ाया कि वो उनके कायल हो गए। हमेशा लोगों की मदद करने के लिए पहचाने जाने वाले सलमान खान आजकल अपने कोरियोग्राफर दोस्त गणेश आचार्य की भी मदद कर रहे हैं।
