शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Saira Banu Birthday and celebs Support Priyanka Chopra top entertainment news

सायरा बानो का जन्मदिन और प्रियंका चोपड़ा को मिला समर्थन सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 23 Aug 2019 07:26 AM IST
Saira Banu and Vaani Kapoor
1 of 5
Saira Banu and Vaani Kapoor - फोटो : Social Media
बॉलीवुड के 'द मोस्ट एलिजिबल बैचलर' रहे दिलीप कुमार और सायरा बानो की प्रेम कहानी बेहद रोमांटिक रही है। बॉलीवुड के इस कपल के फैन इस बात को बखूबी जानते हैं कि सायरा शुरू से ही दिलीप कुमार की फैन थीं। 23 अगस्त को सायरा बानो का जन्मदिन होता है।

सायरा के होते हुए भी दिलीप कुमार ने रचाई थी दूसरी शादी, ऐसे हुआ था अपनी गलती का अहसास
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
saira banu priyanka chopra entertainment news vani kapoor dilip kumar ayushmann khurrana javed akhtar sahoo prabhas shraddha kapoor
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

सायरा बानो और दिलीप कुमार
Bollywood

सायरा के होते हुए भी दिलीप कुमार ने रचाई थी दूसरी शादी, ऐसे हुआ था अपनी गलती का अहसास

23 अगस्त 2019

vaani kapoor
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में आने से पहले होटल में काम करती थी ये एक्ट्रेस, सिर्फ 3 फिल्मों से मचा चुकी है तहलका

23 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
बायोमेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंस में लेना है एडमिशन, ये है सबसे नामी संस्था
Dolphin PG

बायोमेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंस में लेना है एडमिशन, ये है सबसे नामी संस्था
Amitabh Bachchan House Jalsa Inside Picture
Bollywood

अंदर से ऐसा दिखता है अमिताभ बच्चन का घर 'जलसा', पहली बार सामने आईं मेगास्टार के बंगले की तस्वीरें

22 अगस्त 2019

Ranu Mondal
Bollywood

रानू मंडल ने इस सिंगर के साथ रिकॉर्ड किया पहला सॉन्ग, स्टेशन पर गाना गाकर मांगती थीं भीख

23 अगस्त 2019

संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस शनिवार जन्माष्टमी पर मथुरा में कराएं संतान गोपाल पाठ व हवन
Astrology Services

संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस शनिवार जन्माष्टमी पर मथुरा में कराएं संतान गोपाल पाठ व हवन
karishma kapoor
Bollywood

इस गाने में करिश्मा कपूर ने बदली थी 30 बार ड्रेस, फिल्म का नाम जानकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

22 अगस्त 2019

abhishek bachchan, aishwarya rai
Bollywood

अभिषेक-ऐश्वर्या की शादी में जमकर झूमे थे अमिताभ और जया, 12 साल बाद सामने आई अनदेखी तस्वीरें

22 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty
Bollywood

कमाई के मामले में सुनील शेट्टी से कम नहीं हैं उनकी पत्नी, इसलिए कहलाती हैं बॉलीवुड की लेडी अंबानी

22 अगस्त 2019

Esha Gupta
Bollywood

ईशा गुप्ता की कार का हुआ एक्सीडेंट, एक्ट्रेस ने मुंबई पुलिस से मांगी मदद

23 अगस्त 2019

बायोमेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंस में लेना है एडमिशन, ये है सबसे नामी संस्था
Dolphin PG

बायोमेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंस में लेना है एडमिशन, ये है सबसे नामी संस्था
विज्ञापन
Veena Malik and Abhinandan Vardhman
Bollywood

पाक एक्ट्रेस वीना मलिक ने अभिनंदन पर किया विवादित ट्वीट, भारतीय यूजर्स ने दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब

22 अगस्त 2019

Shraddha Kapoor
Bollywood

क्या साहो के लिए श्रद्धा कपूर ने ली 7 करोड़ की फीस? सामने आई हैरान कर देने वाली सच्चाई

23 अगस्त 2019

संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस शनिवार जन्माष्टमी पर मथुरा में कराएं संतान गोपाल पाठ व हवन
Astrology Services

संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस शनिवार जन्माष्टमी पर मथुरा में कराएं संतान गोपाल पाठ व हवन
Mika Singh
Bollywood

माफी मांगने के बाद बोले मीका सिंह, कहा- मेरी मर्जी मैं जहां शो करूं, प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस छोड़कर निकले

22 अगस्त 2019

Gauhar Khan
Bollywood

गौहर खान ही नहीं इन 5 अभिनेत्रियों के साथ भी हो चुकी है सरेआम बदसलूकी, हो गई थी ऐसी हालत

22 अगस्त 2019

Javed Akhtar and Imran Khan
Bollywood

जावेद अख्तर ने इमरान खान की उधेड़ दी बखिया, अल्पसंख्यकों को मोदी सरकार से बताया था खतरा

22 अगस्त 2019

Javed Akhtar and Veena Malik
Bollywood

जावेद अख्तर का इमरान खान को जवाब और वीना मलिक का विवादित ट्वीट सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

22 अगस्त 2019

अमर उजाला के कैमरे में कैद हुए सेलेब्स
Bollywood

सारा-जान्हवी से वरुण- मलाइका तक, कोई दिखा क्यूट तो किसी ने दिखाया स्वैग

22 अगस्त 2019

saira banu
Bollywood

दिलीप कुमार से पहले इस एक्टर से प्यार करती थीं सायरा बानो, जानें उनकी जिंदगी से जुड़े दिलचस्प किस्से

22 अगस्त 2019

akshay kumar
Bollywood

कमाई के मामले में फोर्ब्स लिस्ट में चौथे नंबर पर अक्षय कुमार, एक साल में कमाए इतने करोड़ रुपये

22 अगस्त 2019

केके
Bollywood

इंडस्ट्री में आने से पहले सेल्समैन था ये गायक, एक गाने ने रातों- रात बदल दी किस्मत

22 अगस्त 2019

Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty
Bollywood

पहली मुलाकात में माना को दिल दे बैठे थे सुनील शेट्टी, इस वजह से शादी के लिए करना पड़ा 9 साल इंतजार

22 अगस्त 2019

पार्टी में पहुंचे बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स
Bollywood

पार्टी मूड में नजर आए बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स, 'गुड्डू भैया' का नजर आया देसी अंदाज

22 अगस्त 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana, Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा के समर्थन में आए आयुष्मान और जावेद अख्तर, अभिनेत्री को बताया विश्व का बड़ा चेहरा

22 अगस्त 2019

kk
Bollywood

'मैंने दिल से कहा..' से लेकर 'तू ही मेरी शब है...' मोहब्बत का अहसास करवाते KK के ये 10 गाने

22 अगस्त 2019

Saira Banu and Vaani Kapoor
Saira Banu and Vaani Kapoor - फोटो : Social Media
vaani kapoor
vaani kapoor - फोटो : Social Media
arjun kapoor and Disha Patani
arjun kapoor and Disha Patani - फोटो : amar ujala
Ayushmann Khurrana, Priyanka Chopra
Ayushmann Khurrana, Priyanka Chopra - फोटो : amar ujala
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor - फोटो : Social Media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

दीवार फांदकर विमान तक पहुंचा शख्स, सीआईएसएफ ने किया गिरफ्तार

सीआईएसएफ ने मुंबई हवाई अड्डे की दीवार फांदकर उड़ान भरने को तैयार विमान तक पहुंचने वाले व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

22 अगस्त 2019

चंद्रयान-2 1:09

हजारों किलोमीटर दूर से चंद्रयान-2 ने भेजी चांद की ये पहली तस्वीर

22 अगस्त 2019

जन्माष्टमी 1:27

इस बार दो दिन मनाई जाएगी जन्माष्टमी, जानिए किस तारीख को रखें व्रत

22 अगस्त 2019

राजनीति 4:23

ये हैं राजनीति के वो दिग्गज जिनकी गिरफ्तारी ने राष्ट्रीय राजनीति में मचाई खलबली और बटोरी सुर्खियां

22 अगस्त 2019

सोनिया गांधी 1:09

प्रचंड बहुमत से सत्ता में आने के बाद भी राजीव ने कभी भी भय का माहौल नहीं बनाया: सोनिया गांधी

22 अगस्त 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited