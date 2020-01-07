शहर चुनें

शाही खानदान से ताल्लुक रखती हैं सागरिका घटगे, जहीर खान से गुपचुप रचाई थी शादी

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 07 Jan 2020 01:08 PM IST
शाहरुख खान के साथ फिल्म 'चक दे इंडिया' में काम चुकीं सागरिका घटगे 8 जनवरी को अपना बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट करती हैं । ये सागरिका का 34वां बर्थडे होगा । सागरिका ने पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर जहीर खान से शादी की है । शादी के बाद सागरिका ने फिल्मों से दूरी बना ली । एक्ट्रेस के अलावा सागरिका नेशनल लेवल की हॉकी प्लेयर भी रही हैं । इसी वजह से वो फिल्म 'चक दे इंडिया' का हिस्सा बनी थीं।
