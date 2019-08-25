शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Rubina Dilaik,Birthday special Revealed About Struggle In Tv Industry

इस एक्ट्रेस ने पहली बार खोला था टीवी इंडस्ट्री का काला सच, बॉलीवुड से बदतर हैं हालात

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 25 Aug 2019 06:49 PM IST
रुबीना दिलैक
1 of 5
रुबीना दिलैक - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
टीवी एक्ट्रेस रुबीना दिलाइक सीरियल 'छोटी बहू' से फेमस हुई थीं। उनका जन्मदिन 26 अगस्त को होता है। इन दिनों वो सीरियल 'शक्ति' में नजर आ रही हैं। रुबीना ने पिछले साल ही एक्टर अभिनव शुक्ला से शादी की है। रुबीना ही वह अभिनेत्री हैं, जिन्होंने पहली बार टीवी इंडस्ट्री का ऐसा काला सच बयां किया था जिस पर शायद यकीन करना मुश्किल होगा।
rubina dilaik birthday special shakti abhinav shukla रुबीना दिलाइक जन्मदिन विशेष शक्ति अभिनव शुक्ला
रुबीना दिलैक
रुबीना दिलैक - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik - फोटो : file photo
रुबीना दिलैक और अभिनव शुक्ला
रुबीना दिलैक और अभिनव शुक्ला - फोटो : file photo
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik - फोटो : file photo
Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla
Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla - फोटो : social media
