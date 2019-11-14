सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने झीनी टीशर्ट पहन करवाया फोटोशूट, रितेश देशमुख ने खूब उड़ाया मजाक

{"_id":"5dccc9d28ebc3e5b26123a60","slug":"riteish-deshmukh-troll-to-siddharth-malhotra-on-his-old-pic","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925 \u092e\u0932\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091d\u0940\u0928\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u0936\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f, \u0930\u093f\u0924\u0947\u0936 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u092e\u0941\u0916 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092e\u091c\u093e\u0915","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 14 Nov 2019 08:58 AM IST

1 of 5

Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra film Marjawaan first Look - फोटो : twitter