शादी के बाद पहली बार पत्नी संग फिर ये काम करेंगे रितेश देशमुख, जानकर यकीन नहीं होगा
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 01 May 2018 10:22 AM IST
'तूझे मेरी कसम' और 'मस्ती' जैसी फिल्मों में अपनी एक्टिंग से दर्शकों का दिल जीतने वाली जेनेलिया डिसूजा और रितेश देशमुख की जोड़ी एक बार फिर से धमाल मचाने को तैयार है। खास बात यह है कि यह स्टार कपल शादी के लंबे समय बाद किसी फिल्म में मुख्य भूमिका में नजर आएंगे।
