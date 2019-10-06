शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   rishi kapoor photoshoot to amitabh bachchan tik tok video look at the 5 big news

कैंसर से जीतने के बाद पहली बार कैमरे पर दिखे ऋषि कपूर, बिग बी का टिक टॉक वीडियो वायरल सहित 5 खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 06 Oct 2019 10:56 AM IST
rishi kapoor
1 of 5
rishi kapoor - फोटो : social media
कैमरे पर लौटे ऋषि कपूर

ऋषि कपूर पिछले महीने ही न्यूयॉर्क से कैंसर का इलाज करवाकर भारत लौटे हैं । कैंसर की जंग जीतने के बाद ऋषि पहली बार कैमरे के सामने आए । हाल ही में उन्होंने एक फोटोशूट करवाया है । ये तस्वीरें जाने माने फटॉग्रफर अविनाश गोवारिकर ने खीचीं हैं । अविनाश गोवारिकर ने उनकी एक तस्वीर अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर पोस्ट की। ब्लैक एंड व्हाइट फोटो में ऋषि कपूर बड़ी सी मुस्कान बिखेरते दिखाई दे रहे हैं। अविनाश ने कैप्शन में लिखा, 'पोस्ट पैकअप शॉट विद द लेजेंड ऋषि कपूर। एक छोटे से ब्रेक के बाद वह एक्शन में वापस आए हैं। शब्दों में बयान नहीं कर सकता कि चिंटूजी को लेंस के जरिए देखकर कैसा लगा।'

अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
इस नवरात्रि, महा अष्टमी पर अर्पित करें मां वैष्णो देवी को भेंट व प्रसाद, जीवन की सारी समस्याएं होंगी दूर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
rishi kapoor saif ali khan sara ali khan amitabh bachchan
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain
Bollywood

शादी के बाद पहली बार सज-धजकर दुर्गा पंडाल पहुंचीं नुसरत जहां, साथ में नजर आए पति निखिल जैन

6 अक्टूबर 2019

kunal kapoor
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन के दामाद हैं कुणाल कपूर, पहली बार बताया क्यों गुपचुप तरीके से की थी शादी

6 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Arun Govil
Bollywood

'राम' बनने के लिए अरुण गोविल ने छोड़ी थी ये बुरी लत, बाद में लोग करने लगे 'भगवान' मानकर पूजा

6 अक्टूबर 2019

Bigg Boss, Salman Khan
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सलमान खान की बहुओं को लताड़-पिकनिक मनाओ, शेफाली के लिए बजाई ताली

6 अक्टूबर 2019

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
War
Bollywood

चौथे दिन बॉक्स ऑफिस पर फिर बढ़ी 'वॉर' की रफ्तार, 100 करोड़ से भी काफी आगे निकली

6 अक्टूबर 2019

Madhuri Dixit,Rani Mukerji Hema Malini
Bollywood

इन छह अभिनेत्रियों ने बाप-बेटे दोनों के साथ फिल्मों में किया रोमांस, एक तो है बॉलीवुड की 'मर्दानी'

6 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

vinod khanna
Bollywood

जन्मदिन पर जानिए विनोद खन्ना के परिवार के बारे में, पहली पत्नी से लेकर सबसे छोटी बेटी तक

6 अक्टूबर 2019

माहिरा शर्मा
Television

Bigg Boss 13: माहिरा पर बड़ा खुलासा, इस अभिनेता के साथ रहा है उनका अफेयर लेकिन वो..

6 अक्टूबर 2019

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
विज्ञापन
रामायण
Bollywood

ये हैं रामानंद सागर की 'रामायण' के 10 'अमर' किरदार, अब कहां हैं राम-सीता, क्या कर रहे हैं रावण?

6 अक्टूबर 2019

सपना चौधरी
Bollywood

सूट-सलवार में नजर आने वाली सपना चौधरी पारदर्शी टॉप में दिखीं, अब तक का सबसे बोल्ड लुक

6 अक्टूबर 2019

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
kbc 11
Bollywood

KBC 11: इस फिल्म का जिक्र होते ही अमिताभ का छलका दर्द, आमिर-कटरीना भी मांग चुके माफी

6 अक्टूबर 2019

sanjay mishra
Bollywood

कभी एक्टिंग छोड़ ऑमलेट बनाने लगा था ये एक्टर, किस्मत और गरीबी को मात देकर बना करोड़पति

6 अक्टूबर 2019

Madhuri dixit, Vinod Khanna
Bollywood

माधुरी के साथ इंटीमेट सीन कर विवादों में आए थे विनोद खन्ना, विलेन का किरदार निभा बने हीरो

6 अक्टूबर 2019

Shazia Khushk
Bollywood

जायरा के बाद इस सिंगर ने छोड़ा धर्म के लिए गाना, बोलीं- इस्लाम की सेवा में बिताऊंगी जिंदगी

6 अक्टूबर 2019

केएल राहुल, अथिया शेट्टी
Bollywood

क्या सच में क्रिकेटर केएल राहुल को डेट कर रही हैं सुनील शेट्टी की बेटी? सामने आईं ये तस्वीरें

6 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood

विनोद खन्ना के जन्मदिन से बिग बॉस 13 को लेकर बवाल तक, ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

6 अक्टूबर 2019

Vinod Khanna
Bollywood

विनोद खन्ना के प्यार में पागल थीं अमृता सिंह, रवि शास्त्री से ब्रेकअप के बाद लिया था चैलेंज

6 अक्टूबर 2019

Javed Akhtar
Bollywood

जावेद अख्तर के संघर्ष के दिन याद कर इमोशनल हुईं शबाना, कहा- वो कई दिन भूखे रहे

6 अक्टूबर 2019

Vinod Khanna
Bollywood

जब फिल्में छोड़ संन्यासी बन गए थे विनोद खन्ना, ओशो के आश्रम में साफ करते थे टॉयलेट

6 अक्टूबर 2019

Bigg Boss 13
Television

ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड हुआ लव जेहाद फैलाता बिग बॉस, यूजर बोले- इस रियालिटी शो को बैन करो

6 अक्टूबर 2019

Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: खुशी में शेफाली को किस कर बैठा ये कंटेस्टेंट, सलमान बोले- मौका मिला नहीं कि...

6 अक्टूबर 2019

Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: जब सलमान के सामने आया ऐश्वर्या राय का नाम, सुनते ही हो गई ऐसी हालत

6 अक्टूबर 2019

rishi kapoor
rishi kapoor - फोटो : social media
Amitabh Bachchan KBC 11
Amitabh Bachchan KBC 11 - फोटो : Sony Liv Video
सैफ अली खान
सैफ अली खान - फोटो : samaa
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan - फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
twinkle khanna
twinkle khanna
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

मुजफ्फरपुर में बैंक में दिनदहाड़े लूट, एक मिनट में वारदात को दिया अंजाम

बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर में दिन दहाड़े एक बैंक में लूट की वारदात को अंजाम दिया गया। यहां से लुटेरों ने आठ लाख रुपये लूट लिए। छह लुटेरों ने पूरी वारदात को अंजाम दिया।

6 अक्टूबर 2019

राहुल गांधी 1:30

भाजपा ने राहुल के बैंकॉक जाने का किया दावा, ट्वीट कर कसा तंज

6 अक्टूबर 2019

दिग्विजय सिंह 1:15

दिग्विजय सिंह का बजरंग दल और भाजपा पदाधिकारियों को लेकर विवादित बयान

5 अक्टूबर 2019

रोहित शर्मा 1:57

टीम इंडिया के सलामी बल्लेबाज रोहित शर्मा ट्रोल, चेतेश्वर पुजारा को कहे अपशब्द

5 अक्टूबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम 1:40

कांग्रेस नेता पी. चिदंबरम को AIIMS किया गया रेफर, पेट में दर्द की शिकायत

5 अक्टूबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited