कैंसर से जीतने के बाद पहली बार कैमरे पर दिखे ऋषि कपूर, बिग बी का टिक टॉक वीडियो वायरल सहित 5 खबरें

{"_id":"5d997aed8ebc3e93ad10574a","slug":"rishi-kapoor-photoshoot-to-amitabh-bachchan-tik-tok-video-look-at-the-5-big-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u0938\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947 \u090b\u0937\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930, \u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091f\u093f\u0915 \u091f\u0949\u0915 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 5 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
rishi kapoor
- फोटो : social media
Amitabh Bachchan KBC 11
- फोटो : Sony Liv Video
सैफ अली खान
- फोटो : samaa
Sara Ali Khan
- फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai