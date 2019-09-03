ऋषि कपूर के जन्मदिन और रानू मंडल की बेटी का मां को लेकर खुलासा सहित ये बॉलीवुड की 5 बड़ी खबरें

{"_id":"5d6eae108ebc3e93c02af13f","slug":"rishi-kapoor-birthday-to-ranu-mondal-daughter-revealed-about-mother-these-are-top-5-bollywood-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090b\u0937\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0928\u0942 \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Rishi Kapoor, Ranu Mondal
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5d6eae108ebc3e93c02af13f","slug":"rishi-kapoor-birthday-to-ranu-mondal-daughter-revealed-about-mother-these-are-top-5-bollywood-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090b\u0937\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0928\u0942 \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
स्वरा भास्कर
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5d6eae108ebc3e93c02af13f","slug":"rishi-kapoor-birthday-to-ranu-mondal-daughter-revealed-about-mother-these-are-top-5-bollywood-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090b\u0937\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0928\u0942 \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Ram kapoor
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5d6eae108ebc3e93c02af13f","slug":"rishi-kapoor-birthday-to-ranu-mondal-daughter-revealed-about-mother-these-are-top-5-bollywood-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090b\u0937\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0928\u0942 \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Adnan Sami
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5d6eae108ebc3e93c02af13f","slug":"rishi-kapoor-birthday-to-ranu-mondal-daughter-revealed-about-mother-these-are-top-5-bollywood-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090b\u0937\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0928\u0942 \u092e\u0902\u0921\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Elizabeth and Ranu Mondal
- फोटो : file photo