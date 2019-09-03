शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Rishi Kapoor birthday to Ranu Mondal daughter revealed about mother these are top 5 bollywood news

ऋषि कपूर के जन्मदिन और रानू मंडल की बेटी का मां को लेकर खुलासा सहित ये बॉलीवुड की 5 बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 04 Sep 2019 12:00 AM IST
Rishi Kapoor, Ranu Mondal
1 of 5
Rishi Kapoor, Ranu Mondal - फोटो : amar ujala
ऋषि कपूर आज मना रहे हैं अपना जन्मदिन
ऋषि कपूर इन दिनों न्यूयॉर्क में हैं जहां वो कैंसर का इलाज करा रहे हैं। इस दौरान उनके साथ पत्नी नीतू कपूर हैं जो उनका लगातार ध्यान रख रही हैं। ऋषि कपूर अपनी जिंदगी में नीतू कपूर को सबसे अहम मानते हैं। दोनों की मुलाकात और शादी का किस्सा बड़ा रोचक है। 4 सितंबर को ऋषि कपूर के जन्मदिन के मौके पर जानते हैं कुछ अनसुने तथ्य।
 
rishi kapoor ranu mondal swara bhaskar ram kapoor adnan sami ऋषि कपूर रानू मंडल स्वरा भास्कर राम कपूर अदनान सामी
Rishi Kapoor, Ranu Mondal
Rishi Kapoor, Ranu Mondal - फोटो : amar ujala
स्वरा भास्कर
स्वरा भास्कर - फोटो : file photo
Ram kapoor
Ram kapoor - फोटो : file photo
Adnan Sami
Adnan Sami - फोटो : file photo
Elizabeth and Ranu Mondal
Elizabeth and Ranu Mondal - फोटो : file photo
