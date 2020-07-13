रेखा का भी होगा कोरोना टेस्ट और कॉमेडियन को धमकी देने वाले यूट्यूबर शुभम मिश्रा पर केस दर्ज, पांच खबरें

{"_id":"5f0bbee08ebc3e6359325b61","slug":"rekha-to-undergo-covid-19-and-police-registers-fir-against-shubham-mishra-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0949\u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u091f\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0936\u0941\u092d\u092e \u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
बॉलीवुड
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5f0bbee08ebc3e6359325b61","slug":"rekha-to-undergo-covid-19-and-police-registers-fir-against-shubham-mishra-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0949\u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u091f\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0936\u0941\u092d\u092e \u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5f0bbee08ebc3e6359325b61","slug":"rekha-to-undergo-covid-19-and-police-registers-fir-against-shubham-mishra-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0949\u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u091f\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0936\u0941\u092d\u092e \u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
ऐश्वर्या राय, आराध्या बच्चन
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5f0bbee08ebc3e6359325b61","slug":"rekha-to-undergo-covid-19-and-police-registers-fir-against-shubham-mishra-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0949\u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u091f\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0936\u0941\u092d\u092e \u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
दिव्या चौकसे
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5f0bbee08ebc3e6359325b61","slug":"rekha-to-undergo-covid-19-and-police-registers-fir-against-shubham-mishra-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0949\u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u091f\u094d\u092f\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0936\u0941\u092d\u092e \u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुभम मिश्रा और अग्रिमा जोशुआ
- फोटो : Social Media