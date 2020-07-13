शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Rekha To Undergo COVID-19 and Police Registers FIR Against Shubham Mishra entertainment news

रेखा का भी होगा कोरोना टेस्ट और कॉमेडियन को धमकी देने वाले यूट्यूबर शुभम मिश्रा पर केस दर्ज, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 13 Jul 2020 07:24 AM IST
बॉलीवुड
1 of 5
बॉलीवुड - फोटो : Social Media
अमिताभ बच्चन और उनके परिवार के कोरोना संक्रमित पाए जाने के बाद बॉलीवुड में हाहाकार मच गया है। बच्चन परिवार के बाद टीवी अभिनेता पार्थ समथान और अभिनेत्री रेचल व्हाइट का कोरोना टेस्ट भी पॉजिटिव आया। इस खबर ने फिल्म इंडस्ट्री को और मुसीबत में डाल दिया। अब खबर है कि बॉलीवुड की सदाबहार अभिनेत्री रेखा भी अपना कोरोना टेस्ट करवाने जा रही हैं।

बच्चन परिवार के संक्रमित होते ही मचा हाहाकार, अब रेखा का भी होगा कोरोना टेस्ट

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
आज ही जुड़ें Safalta.com के JEE-NEET रैंक बूस्टर कोर्स से और पाएं 1500 रुपये की छूट | कूपन कोड RANK1500
Click Here
विज्ञापन
rekha covid-19 test coronavirus amitabh bachchan abhishek bachchan रेखा shubham mishra agrima joshua
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री
Bollywood

तनाव के बीच नेपाल पीएम ने बच्चन परिवार के लिए किया ट्वीट, कही बड़ी बात

13 जुलाई 2020

जूही चावला
Bollywood

बच्चन परिवार के लिए जूही चावला ने किया ऐसा ट्वीट, लोगों ने जमकर किया ट्रोल

13 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
Sage University

हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
रेखा
Bollywood

बच्चन परिवार के संक्रमित होते ही मचा हाहाकार, अब रेखा का भी होगा कोरोना टेस्ट

13 जुलाई 2020

साम्राज्ञी राज्य लक्ष्मी शाह, प्रियंका कार्की
Bollywood

खूबसूरती के मामले में बॉलीवुड की अभिनेत्रियों से कम नहीं हैं ये छह नेपाली हीरोइनें, दीपिका-प्रियंका को दे रहीं कड़ी टक्कर

12 जुलाई 2020

श्रावण मास में अपार धन ,वैभव एवं संपदा प्राप्ति हेतु ओंकारेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रूद्राभिषेक
Puja

श्रावण मास में अपार धन ,वैभव एवं संपदा प्राप्ति हेतु ओंकारेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रूद्राभिषेक
ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन, विवेक ओबेरॉय
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या राय सहित बच्चन परिवार की सलामती के लिए विवेक ओबेरॉय ने मांगी दुआ, कही ये बात

12 जुलाई 2020

दिव्या चौकसे
Bollywood

VIDEOS: खुलकर जिंदगी जीती थीं दिव्या चौकसे, बेहतरीन अभिनेत्री होने के साथ ही थीं कमाल की गायिका

12 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

कार्तिक आर्यन
Bollywood

अपनी शादी और बच्चों को लेकर कार्तिक आर्यन ने बोली बड़ी बात, फैंस ने पूछा था- 'शादी कब करोगे ?'

13 जुलाई 2020

शुभम मिश्रा और अग्रिमा जोशुआ
Bollywood

यूट्यूबर शुभम मिश्रा के खिलाफ केस दर्ज, कॉमेडियन अग्रिमा जोशुआ को दी थी दुष्कर्म की धमकी

13 जुलाई 2020

हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
Sage University

हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
विज्ञापन
अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन ने फैंस के लिए किया ट्वीट, प्रार्थना कर रहे फैंस के लिए लिखी ये बात

12 जुलाई 2020

दिव्या चौकसे
Bollywood

मौत से पहले दिव्या चौकसे ने साझा की थी ये इंस्टा स्टोरी, लिखा था- 'मैं इस समय मृत्यु शैया पर लेटी हूं'

12 जुलाई 2020

श्रावण मास में अपार धन ,वैभव एवं संपदा प्राप्ति हेतु ओंकारेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रूद्राभिषेक
Puja

श्रावण मास में अपार धन ,वैभव एवं संपदा प्राप्ति हेतु ओंकारेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रूद्राभिषेक
अमिताभ बच्चन, राम गोपाल वर्मा
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन के लिए राम गोपाल वर्मा का ट्वीट, लिखा- 'मैं आपके लिए प्रार्थना नहीं करूंगा, लेकिन..'

12 जुलाई 2020

दिव्या चौकसे
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड को एक और झटका, अभिनेत्री दिव्या चौकसे का निधन, आखिरी ट्वीट में मांगी थी मदद

12 जुलाई 2020

अभिषेक बच्चन
Bollywood

अभिषेक बच्चन को अस्पताल से मिली छुट्टी, लेकिन इस वजह से नहीं जाएंगे घर

12 जुलाई 2020

रेचल व्हाइट
Television

अमिताभ और पार्थ के बाद अब ये बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री हुई कोरोना संक्रमित, कहा- 'कृपया मेरे लिए दुआ करिए'

12 जुलाई 2020

माहिरा खान, मावरा होकेन, वीना मलिक
Bollywood

पाकिस्तानी लोगों के दिलों में बसती हैं ये खूबसूरत हसीनाएं, कुछ ने तो भारत में भी खूब बटोरी दौलत और शोहरत

12 जुलाई 2020

सलमान खान
Bollywood

अपने फार्म हाउस पर खेती करते हुए नजर आए सलमान खान, किसानों को दे रहे सम्मान

12 जुलाई 2020

राबिया सिद्धू
Bollywood

खूबसूरती में बॉलीवुड हसीनाओं को भी टक्कर देती हैं नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू की बेटी, इंस्टाग्राम पर मौजूद एक-एक तस्वीर दे रही सबूत

12 जुलाई 2020

राजेंद्र कुमार
Bollywood

भूत बंगले को खरीदकर राजेंद्र कुमार ने उसे भी कर दिया था मशहूर, कुछ ऐसा था 'जुबली कुमार' का स्टारडम

12 जुलाई 2020

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी के वकील ने मुंबई पुलिस को लिखा पत्र, वीडियो जारी कर कहा- 'हम किसी को छोड़ने वाले नहीं हैं'

12 जुलाई 2020

पार्थ समथान
Television

अमिताभ बच्चन के बाद अब ये टीवी अभिनेता हुआ कोरोना का शिकार, ऐसे किया खुलासा

12 जुलाई 2020

हेमा मालिनी
Bollywood

अपनी तबीयत को लेकर अब हेमा मालिनी ने खुद की जानकारी, कहा- 'भगवान श्रीकृष्ण की कृपा से...'

12 जुलाई 2020

रामेश्वर नाथ काव (फाइल फोटो)
Web Series

रॉ के पहले चीफ पर कौन बनाएगा पहली फिल्म, मुंबई में चल रही रेस में अब ये दिग्गज अभिनेता भी शामिल

12 जुलाई 2020

बॉलीवुड
बॉलीवुड - फोटो : Social Media
नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री
नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री - फोटो : Social Media
ऐश्वर्या राय, आराध्या बच्चन
ऐश्वर्या राय, आराध्या बच्चन - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
दिव्या चौकसे
दिव्या चौकसे - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
शुभम मिश्रा और अग्रिमा जोशुआ
शुभम मिश्रा और अग्रिमा जोशुआ - फोटो : Social Media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited