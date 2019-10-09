शहर चुनें

आखिर किसके नाम का सिंदूर लगाती हैं रेखा, जानें इस राज के पीछे का सच

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 09 Oct 2019 03:18 PM IST
rekha
rekha - फोटो : social media
मशहूर अदाकारा रेखा 10 अक्टूबर को अपना बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट करती हैं। रेखा उन हीरोइनों में से एक हैं जो अपने फैंस के लिए आज भी पहेली हैं । पर्दे के पीछे उनकी जिंदगी के बारे में कम लोग ही जानते हैं । रेखा की शादी हुई लेकिन उन्हें पति का सुख नहीं मिला । पति मुकेश अग्रवाल ने खुदकुशी कर ली थी । रेखा के एक्टर विनोद मेहरा के साथ शादी करने की भी खबर आई थी लेकिन उन्होंने इसे गलत बताया था । रेखा को हमेशा सच्चे प्यार की तलाश रही लेकिन उनकी ये तलाश मंजिल तक नहीं पहुंची । 
 
रेखा
rekha
Bollywood

पहली ही फिल्म में यौनशोषण की शिकार हुई थीं रेखा, पैसों के लिए B ग्रेड फिल्मों में भी किया काम

9 अक्टूबर 2019

अमिताभ बच्चन, कटरीना कैफ
Bollywood

किस अभिनेत्री को पसंद करते हैं अमिताभ, कटरीना ने दिखाई 'सूर्यवंशी' की वर्दी, पांच खबरें

9 अक्टूबर 2019

rekha birthday special
Bollywood

बढ़ती उम्र के साथ-साथ जवां होती चली गईं रेखा, आज भी जिसने देखा वो देखता रह गया

9 अक्टूबर 2019

Rekha And Amitabh
Bollywood

इतने साल से एक-दूसरे के सामने क्यों नहीं आते रेखा और अमिताभ, वजह कहीं ये तो नहीं

9 अक्टूबर 2019

विनोद मेहरा
Bollywood

Bday: जब विनोद मेहरा और रेखा ने चुपचाप कर ली थी शादी, सास ने रेखा को दे मारी थी चप्पल

9 अक्टूबर 2019

रेखा
Bollywood

15 की उम्र में रेखा को 25 साल बड़े एक्टर के साथ करना पड़ा था किस सीन, रातों-रात मचा था तहलका

9 अक्टूबर 2019

Sayani Gupta
Bollywood

किरदार के लिए बाल्ड लुक से भी नहीं हिचकिचाईं थीं ये अभिनेत्री, जन्मदिन पर जानें कुछ अनसुने तथ्य

9 अक्टूबर 2019

केबीसी 11
Television

KBC 11: 19 साल की कंटेस्टेंट की आपबीती सुन अमिताभ भावुक, इन सवालों के जवाब देकर जीते लाखों

9 अक्टूबर 2019

नूपुर अलंकार
Bollywood

इस अभिनेत्री की हो गई ऐसी हालत, घर चलाने के लिए बेचनी पड़ी ज्वैलरी और दोस्तों से मांगे उधार

9 अक्टूबर 2019

war film
Bollywood

200 करोड़ के बावजूद चार फिल्मों को मात नहीं दे पाई 'वॉर', एक का रिकॉर्ड तो तोड़ पाना नामुमकिन

9 अक्टूबर 2019

रेखा अमिताभ
Bollywood

अमिताभ-रेखा की प्रेम कहानी, जो कभी पूरी न हो पाई, 'देखा एक ख्वाब तो सिलसिले हुए'

9 अक्टूबर 2019

एकता कपूर और दिशा पाटनी
Bollywood

ड्रीम गर्ल के बाद एकता कपूर ने किया इस फिल्म का एलान, दिशा पटानी को मिला करियर का सबसे दमदार रोल

9 अक्टूबर 2019

शहनाज गिल
Television

Bigg Boss 13: पंजाबी कटरीना को दूसरी बार मिला 'मोहब्बत' में धोखा, बोलीं-चालू निकला अब बताऊंगी

9 अक्टूबर 2019

वॉर
Bollywood

दशहरे पर ऋतिक-टाइगर में छिड़ी ऐसी 'वॉर', 7 दिन में ही तोड़ दिए कई रिकॉर्ड

9 अक्टूबर 2019

बिग बॉस 13
Television

bigg boss 13: बेड शेयरिंग का कॉन्सेप्ट क्यों खत्म करने पर मजबूर हुए मेकर्स, ये है असली वजह

9 अक्टूबर 2019

sumita sanyal
Bollywood

अमिताभ की प्रेमिका बनते ही हिट हुई थी ये एक्ट्रेस, इनके जन्मदिन पर जानें अनसुनी बातें

9 अक्टूबर 2019

धर्मेंद्र
Bollywood

जानलेवा बीमारी का शिकार हुए धर्मेंद्र अस्पताल में दाखिल, तीन दिन के बाद मिली छुट्टी

9 अक्टूबर 2019

गुरु दत्त और अबरार अल्वी
Bollywood

सुसाइड से पहले गुरु दत्त ने अबरार संग मिलकर पी थी शराब, पत्नी से हुआ झगड़ा और फिर...

9 अक्टूबर 2019

war film
Bollywood

'वॉर' के सेट पर ऋतिक और टाइगर के बीच कैसी थी बॉन्डिंग? इंटरव्यू में निर्देशक ने किया खुलासा

9 अक्टूबर 2019

द स्काई इज पिंक
Bollywood

बॉक्स ऑफिस पर छिड़ेगी असली 'वॉर', ऋतिक-टाइगर को टक्कर देंगे प्रियंका, सैफ समेत बड़े सितारे

9 अक्टूबर 2019

priyanka chopra nick jonas
Bollywood

निक के बच्चे की मां बनने को बेकरार हैं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, बेबी प्लानिंग को लेकर किया बड़ा खुलासा

9 अक्टूबर 2019

rekha
rekha - फोटो : social media
Rekha IIFA 2019
Rekha IIFA 2019 - फोटो : Social Media
Rekha and Manish Malhotra
Rekha and Manish Malhotra - फोटो : file photo
rekha
rekha - फोटो : instagram
rekha
rekha
rekha birthday special
rekha birthday special
हरियाणा में BJP प्रत्याशी सोनाली फोगाट ने मांगी माफी, ‘भारत माता की जय’ विवाद पर कहा था ‘पाकिस्तानी’

हरियाणा चुनाव की सरगर्मियों के बीच एक सभा के दौरान भारत माता के जयकारे न लगाने पर युवाओं को पाकिस्तानी हो क्या, पूछने वाली टिकटॉक स्टार और भाजपा उम्मीदवार सोनाली फोगाट ने अब माफी मांगी है।

9 अक्टूबर 2019

अमित शाह 1:01

कैथल में अमित शाह ने कहा- बालाकोट स्ट्राइक के बाद दुनिया में भारत को देखने का नजरिया बदला

9 अक्टूबर 2019

मॉब लिंचिंग 1:05

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत के 'लिंचिंग' वाले बयान पर ओवैसी ने दिया जवाब

9 अक्टूबर 2019

रावण 1:29

दशहरे के दिन लड़कियों के बीच शराब पीते रावण का वीडियो हुआ वायरल

9 अक्टूबर 2019

पीलीभीत पुलिस 1:37

पुलिस थाने में अधिकारी के कंधे पर जुएं बीनते बंदर का वीडियो वायरल, श्रीकांत द्विवेदी करते रहे काम

9 अक्टूबर 2019

