{"_id":"5a82ac334f1c1bcb268b9aad","slug":"reel-life-bollywood-couples-who-did-not-get-a-chance-to-become-real-life-valentine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0940\u0932 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0915 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
रील लाइफ की इन रोमांटिक जोड़ियों को नहीं मिला रियल लाइफ में वैलेंटाइन मनाने का मौका
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 02:52 PM IST
बॉलीवुड ने हमें ऐसे कई ऑनस्क्रीन कपल्स दिए हैं जिन्होंने हमारे वैलेंटाइन डे की एक्स्पेक्टेशन्स को एक 'फेयरी टेल' में कई सालों तक तब्दील किया है। ये कपल्स स्क्रीन पर देखने में जितने क्यूट लगते थे उतने ही रियल लाइफ में भी लगते। आज हम जिन ऑनस्क्रीन जोड़ियों की बात करने जा रहे हैं, उनमें से कुछ का रोमांस सिर्फ रील तक सीमित था को कुछ रियल लाइफ में भी एक दूसरे के प्यार में पड़े, लेकिन किन्हीं कारणों से इनके रिश्ते को 'सेंट वैलेंटाइन' की ब्लेसिंग नहीं मिली।
