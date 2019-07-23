शहर चुनें

नच बलिए 9 की जज का खुलासा, 'सलमान लोगों से कहते हैं वह मुझे 120 साल से जानते हैं'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 23 Jul 2019 04:49 PM IST
सलमान खान
सलमान खान - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
बॉलीवुड के दबंग खान यानी सलमान खान का डांस रियलिटी शो 'नच बलिए' का सीजन 9 काफी चर्चा में है। नच बलिए को सलमान खान प्रोड्यूस कर रहे हैं। इस शो की जज बॉलीवुड की खूबसूरत अदाकारा रवीना टंडन और अहमद खान हैं। रवीना टंडन नच बलिए के प्रोड्यूसर सलमान खान की अच्छी दोस्त भी हैं। रवीना ने सलमान को लेकर बड़ी मजेदार बताई है।
