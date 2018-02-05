अपना शहर चुनें

रणवीर सिंह ने लिया 'अलाउद्दीन खिलजी' से सबक, ऐसा दोबारा करने से की तौबा

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 04:49 PM IST
Ranveer Singh denies playing any negative character in future after alauddin khilji in padmaavat
पद्मावत में अपनी एक्टिंग का लोहा एक बार फिर मनवाने वाले रणवीर सिंह ने जितनी शिद्दत से खिलजी का किरदार निभाया शायद कोई और वैसा नहीं कर पाता। इसके बावजूद रणवीर ने कहा कि उन्हें नहीं लगता कि आने वाले समय में कभी भी वे अलाउद्दीन खिलजी जैसा ग्रे शेड का किरदार निभाएंगे। आइए जानते हैं कि आखिर यह फैसला लेने के पीछे क्या कारण है...
 
