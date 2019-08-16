शहर चुनें

जब साली ने रणवीर सिंह को किया किस, तो एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 16 Aug 2019 01:14 PM IST
ranveer singh
1 of 5
ranveer singh - फोटो : social media
रणवीर सिंह-दीपिका पादुकोण ने रक्षाबंधन और स्वतंत्रता दिवस लंदन में सेलिब्रेट किया । इस मौके पर रणवीर की बहन ऋतिका भवानानी और साली अनीशा पादुकोण भी उनके साथ थीं। लंदन में ही रणवीर-दीपिका अपनी फिल्म '83' की शूटिंग कर रहे हैं । रणवीर ने अनीशा, दीपिका और बहन रितिका के साथ कुछ वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किए हैं।
ranveer singh deepika padukone raksha bandhan ritika bhavnani रणवीर सिंह रक्षाबंधन स्वतंत्रता दिवस anisha padukone दीपिका पादुकोण
ranveer singh
ranveer singh - फोटो : social media
deepika padukone
deepika padukone - फोटो : social media
ranveer singh
ranveer singh - फोटो : social media
ranveer singh, deepika padukone
ranveer singh, deepika padukone - फोटो : social media
deepika padukone, ranveer singh
deepika padukone, ranveer singh - फोटो : social media
