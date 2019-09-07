रणवीर की फिल्म '83' का लंदन शेड्यूल खत्म, कबीर खान बोले- 'नहीं आया दोनों में कोई बदलाव'

{"_id":"5d7352b68ebc3e93be632f24","slug":"ranveer-singh-83-film-london-schedule-completed-on-10-september-shooting-continue-in-mumbai","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e '83' \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0902\u0926\u0928 \u0936\u0947\u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0932 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e, \u0915\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5d7352b68ebc3e93be632f24","slug":"ranveer-singh-83-film-london-schedule-completed-on-10-september-shooting-continue-in-mumbai","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e '83' \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0902\u0926\u0928 \u0936\u0947\u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0932 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e, \u0915\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
ranveer singh
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d7352b68ebc3e93be632f24","slug":"ranveer-singh-83-film-london-schedule-completed-on-10-september-shooting-continue-in-mumbai","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e '83' \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0902\u0926\u0928 \u0936\u0947\u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0932 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e, \u0915\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
रणवीर सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d7352b68ebc3e93be632f24","slug":"ranveer-singh-83-film-london-schedule-completed-on-10-september-shooting-continue-in-mumbai","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e '83' \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0902\u0926\u0928 \u0936\u0947\u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0932 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e, \u0915\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
दीपिका पादुकोण और रणवीर सिंह
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5d7352b68ebc3e93be632f24","slug":"ranveer-singh-83-film-london-schedule-completed-on-10-september-shooting-continue-in-mumbai","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e '83' \u0915\u093e \u0932\u0902\u0926\u0928 \u0936\u0947\u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0932 \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e, \u0915\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
83 फिल्म
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया