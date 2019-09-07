शहर चुनें

रणवीर की फिल्म '83' का लंदन शेड्यूल खत्म, कबीर खान बोले- 'नहीं आया दोनों में कोई बदलाव'

मुंबई डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 07 Sep 2019 12:42 PM IST
Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan
1 of 5
Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan - फोटो : file photo
फिल्म '83' के दर्शक और रणवीर सिंह के फैंस को फिल्म का काफी इंतजार रहा है। सभी इस फिल्म का और इसके सेट से आने वाली तस्वीरों का बेसब्री से इंतजार करते रहते हैं। दर्शकों और फैंस के लिए एक अच्छी खबर है, फिल्म '83' के लंदन शेड्यूल की शूटिंग पूरी हो चुकी है। पिछले तीन महीनों से लंदन में इस फिल्म की शूटिंग चल रही थी। अब फिल्म के मुंबई शेड्यूल की बारी है। इस फिल्म के मुंबई शेड्यूल की शुरुआत 10 सिंतबर यानी मंगलवार के दिन से होगी। ये शूटिंग करीब तीन हफ्ते तक चलेगी। अगले महीने यानी अक्टूबर के पहले हफ्ते तक इसकी शूटिंग खत्म हो सकती है।
 
ranveer singh 83 film deepika padukone kapil dev रणवीर सिंह 83 फिल्म कपिल देव दीपिका पादुकोण
Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan
Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan - फोटो : file photo
ranveer singh
ranveer singh - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रणवीर सिंह
रणवीर सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दीपिका पादुकोण और रणवीर सिंह
दीपिका पादुकोण और रणवीर सिंह - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
83 फिल्म
83 फिल्म - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
