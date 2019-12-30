शहर चुनें

पहली बार मां नीतू कपूर संग आलिया भट्ट के घर पहुंचे रणबीर, शादी के कयासों ने पकड़ी रफ्तार

मुंबई ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 30 Dec 2019 03:01 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Wedding Preparation Ranbir arrives at Alia house with mother Neetu Kapoor
- फोटो : amar ujala
सिनेमा जगत के चर्चित जोड़ियों में शुमार रणबीर कपूर और आलिया भट्ट फिर एक बार सुर्खियों में हैं। लेकिन हर बार की तरह इस बार भी वजह प्रोफेशनल नहीं बल्कि पर्सनल है। लंबे समय से दोनों कलाकार एक दूसरे को डेट कर रहे हैं और दोनों की जल्द शादी के बंधन में बंधने की भी चर्चा है। लेकिन दोनों ही कलाकारों ने खुले तौर पर इसको स्वीकार या अस्वीकार नहीं किया है। हाल में रणबीर अपनी मां नीतू कपूर के साथ आलिया से मिलने उनके घर पहुंचे।
- फोटो : amar ujala
ranbir kapoor, alia bhatt - फोटो : social media
Ayan Mukerji, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor - फोटो : file photo
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt - फोटो : file photo
