बंटवारे के बाद पाकिस्तान से मुंबई आ गए थे रामसे ब्रदर्स, कराची में था रेडियो का छोटा सा बिजनेस

{"_id":"5d81f3618ebc3e93dc47f119","slug":"ramsay-brothers-direct-horror-films-in-bollywood-know-the-full-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0902\u091f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u0906 \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0938, \u0915\u0930\u093e\u091a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u0930\u0947\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0915\u093e \u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u0938\u093e \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0947\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
ramsay brothers
- फोटो : social media
shyam ramsay
- फोटो : social media
ramsay brothers
- फोटो : social media
shyam ramsay
- फोटो : social media
shyam ramsay
- फोटो : social media
shyam ramsay
- फोटो : social media