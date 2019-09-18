शहर चुनें

बंटवारे के बाद पाकिस्तान से मुंबई आ गए थे रामसे ब्रदर्स, कराची में था रेडियो का छोटा सा बिजनेस

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 18 Sep 2019 02:38 PM IST
ramsay brothers
ramsay brothers - फोटो : social media
भारतीय फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में भूतिया फिल्मों की शुरुआत करने वाले फिल्मकार श्याम रामसे का बुधवार को मुंबई में निधन हो गया । वो 67 साल के थे । सीने में तकलीफ के चलते उन्हें अस्पताल लाया गया था, वहीं उन्होंने अंतिम सांस ली। श्याम रामसे 7 भाइयों में से एक थे । उन्हें रामसे ब्रदर्स ग्रुप का मास्टरमाइंड माना जाता है। 
shyam ramsay
ramsay brothers
ramsay brothers - फोटो : social media
shyam ramsay
shyam ramsay - फोटो : social media
ramsay brothers
ramsay brothers - फोटो : social media
shyam ramsay
shyam ramsay - फोटो : social media
shyam ramsay
shyam ramsay - फोटो : social media
shyam ramsay
shyam ramsay - फोटो : social media
