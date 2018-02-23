{"_id":"5a8fb5674f1c1b8e238ba4a2","slug":"ram-gopal-varma-may-land-up-in-jail-for-shooting-his-new-controversial-film-in-hyderabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"God Sex and Truth: \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0938\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0924\u094b \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0917\u094b\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0924\u092f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
God Sex and Truth: अगर सच में ऐसा हुआ तो रामगोपाल वर्मा का जेल जाना तय
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 23 Feb 2018 12:22 PM IST

रामगोपाल वर्मा का कॉन्ट्रोवर्सी से चोली दामन का साथ है। कभी अपनी फिल्मों को लेकर और कभी अपनी बयानबाजी को लेकर। लेकिन इस बार तो ये दोनों ही बाते हैं। डायरेक्टर रामगोपाल वर्मा अपनी बोल्ड फिल्म God, sex and truth को लेकर फिर से परेशानी में घिरते नजर आ रहे हैं।
