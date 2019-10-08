पहली बार मीडिया के सामने आए राखी सावंत के पति, पत्नी की प्रेग्नेंसी पर कही ये बात

{"_id":"5d9c2b568ebc3e93cb765c78","slug":"rakhi-sawant-husband-ritesh-gave-first-interview-after-wedding","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u094d\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
rakhi sawant
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d9c2b568ebc3e93cb765c78","slug":"rakhi-sawant-husband-ritesh-gave-first-interview-after-wedding","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u094d\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
rakhi sawant
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d9c2b568ebc3e93cb765c78","slug":"rakhi-sawant-husband-ritesh-gave-first-interview-after-wedding","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u094d\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अभिनेत्री राखी सावंत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d9c2b568ebc3e93cb765c78","slug":"rakhi-sawant-husband-ritesh-gave-first-interview-after-wedding","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u094d\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
rakhi sawant
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d9c2b568ebc3e93cb765c78","slug":"rakhi-sawant-husband-ritesh-gave-first-interview-after-wedding","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u094d\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
राखी सावंत
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5d9c2b568ebc3e93cb765c78","slug":"rakhi-sawant-husband-ritesh-gave-first-interview-after-wedding","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0917\u094d\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
rakhi sawant
- फोटो : social media