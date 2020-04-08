प्रियंका गांधी ने अमिताभ की मां तेजी बच्चन को किया याद, बचपन में खरीदकर देती थीं चूड़ियां

{"_id":"5e8d89f58ebc3e6fe9099a90","slug":"priyanka-gandhi-remembering-amitabh-bachchan-mother-teji-bachchan-during-hanuman-jayanti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u093e\u0926, \u092c\u091a\u092a\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0942\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
priyanka gandhi
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5e8d89f58ebc3e6fe9099a90","slug":"priyanka-gandhi-remembering-amitabh-bachchan-mother-teji-bachchan-during-hanuman-jayanti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u093e\u0926, \u092c\u091a\u092a\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0942\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
प्रियंका गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : एएनआई
{"_id":"5e8d89f58ebc3e6fe9099a90","slug":"priyanka-gandhi-remembering-amitabh-bachchan-mother-teji-bachchan-during-hanuman-jayanti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u093e\u0926, \u092c\u091a\u092a\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0942\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Teji Bachchan
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e8d89f58ebc3e6fe9099a90","slug":"priyanka-gandhi-remembering-amitabh-bachchan-mother-teji-bachchan-during-hanuman-jayanti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u093e\u0926, \u092c\u091a\u092a\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0942\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Amitabh and Harivansh
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5e8d89f58ebc3e6fe9099a90","slug":"priyanka-gandhi-remembering-amitabh-bachchan-mother-teji-bachchan-during-hanuman-jayanti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u093e\u0926, \u092c\u091a\u092a\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0942\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Teji Bachchan
- फोटो : Social Media