Photo Gallery › Entertainment › Bollywood

प्रियंका गांधी ने अमिताभ की मां तेजी बच्चन को किया याद, बचपन में खरीदकर देती थीं चूड़ियां

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 08 Apr 2020 02:17 PM IST
priyanka gandhi
priyanka gandhi - फोटो : social media
आज देशभर में हनुमान जयंती मनाई जा रही है। जानी मानी हस्तियों ने इस मौके पर देशवासियों को शुभकामनाएं दीं। कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा ने हनुमान जयंती के मौके पर अमिताभ बच्चन की मां तेजी बच्चन को याद किया। साथ ही एक पुराना किस्सा भी शेयर किया।
 
priyanka gandhi amitabh bachchan teji bachchan hanuman jayanti zindagi jaari hai
 
priyanka gandhi
priyanka gandhi - फोटो : social media
प्रियंका गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
प्रियंका गांधी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : एएनआई
Teji Bachchan
Teji Bachchan - फोटो : Social Media
Amitabh and Harivansh
Amitabh and Harivansh - फोटो : file photo
Teji Bachchan
Teji Bachchan - फोटो : Social Media
