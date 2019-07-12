शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   priyanka chopra wishes birthday to his brother siddharth chopra

जीजा-साले की फोटो शेयर कर प्रियंका ने भाई को विश किया बर्थडे, 2 बार टूट चुकी है सिद्धार्थ की शादी

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 12 Jul 2019 12:59 PM IST
priyanka chopra
1 of 6
priyanka chopra
प्रियंका चोपड़ा के भाई सिद्धार्थ चोपड़ा का आज जन्मदिन है । इस मौके पर प्रियंका ने अपने भाई के लिए एक प्यारा सा मैसेज लिखा । साथ ही सोशल मीडिया पर एक फोटो भी शेयर की । प्रियंका ने जो फोटो शेयर की है इसमें सिद्धार्थ, निक जोनस के साथ नजर आ रहे हैं । हंसते हुए निक और सिद्धार्थ की इस तस्वीर में जीजा-साले की बॉन्डिंग दिख रही है । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
priyanka chopra siddharth chopra siddharth chopra birthday ishittaa kumar nick jonas madhu chopra प्रियंका चोपड़ा सिद्धार्थ चोपड़ा इशिता कुमार निक जोनस
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

pooja batra nawwab shah
Bollywood

एक्ट्रेस पूजा बत्रा ने गुपचुप तरीके से रचाई शादी, देखें सगाई से हनीमून तक की तस्वीरें

12 जुलाई 2019

Aarti Chabria, Pooja and Neha Dhupia
Bollywood

पूजा बत्रा सहित इन 8 एक्ट्रेस ने गुपचुप रचाई शादी, मेघना-सुरवीन ने तो 2 साल बाद बताया था सच

12 जुलाई 2019

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
Dolphin PG Dehradun

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
trp
Bollywood

TRP लिस्ट ने कपिल शर्मा को दिया जोरदार झटका, जानें कौन से सीरियल टॉप 10 में हुए शामिल

12 जुलाई 2019

ram kapoor
Bollywood

वजन घटाने के लिए राम कपूर ने अपनाया था ये रूटीन, 16 घंटे भूखे रहकर भी करते थे काम

12 जुलाई 2019

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
ज्योतिष समाधान

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
sushmita sen, rajeev sen, charu asopa
Bollywood

शादी की रस्मों के दौरान सुष्मिता सेन ने छोटे भाई को ऐसे लगाई थी हल्दी, अनदेखी तस्वीरें

12 जुलाई 2019

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा
Bollywood

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा के घर पूछताछ करने पहुंची पुलिस, मां से मिल पिता शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा से की फोन पर बात

12 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

ranveer singh, piya trivedi
Bollywood

फिल्मों में आने से पहले ऐसे दिखते थे 'खिलजी', लंबे बालों में फैंस भी खा गए थे धोखा

12 जुलाई 2019

Bimal Roy, Pooja Batra
Bollywood

बिमल रॉय का जन्मदिन और पूजा बत्रा की शादी सहित ये हैं बॉलीवुड की 5 बड़ी खबरें

12 जुलाई 2019

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
Dolphin PG Dehradun

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
विज्ञापन
Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu
Bollywood

कंगना की बहन ने तापसी पन्नू पर साधा था निशाना, मौका मिलते ही अब एक्ट्रेस ने ऐसे ली चुटकी

12 जुलाई 2019

Payal Rohatgi, Amit Shah
Bollywood

मुंबई पुलिस के ब्लॉक करते ही पायल रोहतगी ने अमित शाह से लगाई गुहार, समर्थन में कूदीं सीएम की पत्नी

12 जुलाई 2019

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
ज्योतिष समाधान

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
siddhant chaturvedi, ranveer singh
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह नहीं इस फिल्म में दिख सकता है 'एमसी शेर', ऑस्कर से जुड़ा है कनेक्शन

12 जुलाई 2019

लता मंगेशकर, धोनी
Bollywood

धोनी के संन्यास की खबर सुनते ही भावुक हुईं लता मंगेशकर, ट्वीट कर बोलीं- 'देश को आपकी जरूरत है'

11 जुलाई 2019

Bimal Roy
Bollywood

जमीदारी से बेदखल होने पर दर-दर भटके थे बिमल रॉय, 'दो बीघा जमीन' देखती रह गई थी दुनिया

12 जुलाई 2019

John Abraham
Bollywood

जॉन को 'बाटला हाउस' पर पूरा भरोसा, 'मिशन मंगल' और 'साहो' से मुकाबला 15 अगस्त को

12 जुलाई 2019

Pooja Batra marries Nawab Shah
Bollywood

पूजा बत्रा ने सलमान के इस को एक्टर के साथ गुपचुप रचाई शादी, 8 साल पहले पति को दिया था तलाक

12 जुलाई 2019

मंदाकिनी, दाऊद
Bollywood

भारत-पाक मैच के दौरान डॉन के साथ दिखने की वजह से डूब गया मंदाकिनी का करियर, बोल्ड सीन से मचाई थी सनसनी

11 जुलाई 2019

Shakti Kapoor Reacts to Shraddha Kapoor
Bollywood

बेटी श्रद्धा की शादी की खबरों पर पहली बार बोले शक्ति कपूर, दिया मजेदार जवाब

12 जुलाई 2019

मीम्स
Bollywood

अब अनुष्का शर्मा के पीछे पड़े सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स, 'सुई धागा' के लपेटे में विराट कोहली भी

11 जुलाई 2019

मीम्स
Bollywood

भारत की हार से निराश हुए फैंस तो पाक ने वायरल किए मीम्स, फिर भी #Jadeja और #Dhoni बने 'सुपरमैन'

11 जुलाई 2019

suhana, ananya and shanaya
Bollywood

कैप्शन में स्पेलिंग मिस्टेक को लेकर ट्रोल हुईं अनन्या, गलती देखते ही डिलीट किया ये ट्वीट

12 जुलाई 2019

kartik aaryan
Bollywood

कार्तिक आर्यन ने मुंबई के जिस घर में संघर्ष के दिन गुजारे, अब इतने करोड़ में खरीदा

12 जुलाई 2019

sapna choudhary
Bollywood

सलमान ने पूछा ऐसा सवाल कि अवाक रह गईं सपना चौधरी, खोल दिया जहर खाने का राज

7 जुलाई 2019

priyanka chopra
priyanka chopra
siddharth chopra
siddharth chopra - फोटो : social media
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra - फोटो : instagram
Priyanka Chopra , Siddharth and Ishittaa
Priyanka Chopra , Siddharth and Ishittaa - फोटो : file photo
Priyanka Chopra , Siddharth and Ishittaa
Priyanka Chopra , Siddharth and Ishittaa - फोटो : file photo
Siddharth Chopra
Siddharth Chopra - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

On Location Shoot: 'जात ना पूछो प्रेम की' के सेट पर चली गोलियां, जानिए आखिर क्या हुआ

सीरियल 'जात ना पूछो प्रेम की' को टीवी पर ऑन एयर गए हुए एक ही महीना हुआ है लेकिन लोगों को ये सीरियल काफी पंसद आ रहा है। आइए ले चलते हैं आपको इस सीरियल के सेट पर और पता लगाते हैं कि आग इसमें क्या होने वाला है।

12 जुलाई 2019

क्रिकेट 3:25

ENG vs AUS: आर्चर की बाउंसर पर लहूलुहान हुए एलेक्स कैरी, पर डटे रहे मैदान पर

12 जुलाई 2019

पायल रोहतगी 3:00

ब्लॉक करने पर नाराज हुईं पायल रोहतगी, अमित शाह से की शिकायत, सीएम फडणवीस की पत्नी का मिला सपोर्ट

12 जुलाई 2019

राफेल 3:02

वाइस एयर चीफ मार्शल ने राफेल में भरी उड़ान, कहा ये साबित होगा गेम चेंजर

12 जुलाई 2019

इंग्लैड 2:17

इंग्लैंड- ऑस्ट्रेलिया: सेमीफाइनल मैच में इंग्लैंड ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को चटाई धूल

11 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited