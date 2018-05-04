बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
डिजाइन के नाम पर प्रियंका चोपड़ा की ड्रेस में गलत जगह लगा था कट, यूजर्स ने कर दिया TROLL
एंंटरटेनमेंंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 04 May 2018 12:42 PM IST
बॉलीवुड की देसी गर्ल प्रियंका चोपड़ा इन दिनों अपने अमेरिकन टीवी शो 'क्वांटिको' के प्रमोशन में व्यस्त हैं। प्रमोशनल इवेंट के दौरान प्रियंका ने ऐसा आउटफिट पहना, जिसे लेकर उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर खूब ट्रोल किया जा रहा है।
