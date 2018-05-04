शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Priyanka Chopra gets trolled for her dress again

डिजाइन के नाम पर प्रियंका चोपड़ा की ड्रेस में गलत जगह लगा था कट, यूजर्स ने कर दिया TROLL

एंंटरटेनमेंंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 04 May 2018 12:42 PM IST
priyanka chopra
1 of 8
बॉलीवुड की देसी गर्ल प्रियंका चोपड़ा इन दिनों अपने अमेरिकन टीवी शो 'क्वांटिको' के प्रमोशन में व्यस्त हैं। प्रमोशनल इवेंट के दौरान प्रियंका ने ऐसा आउटफिट पहना, जिसे लेकर उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर खूब ट्रोल किया जा रहा है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
priyanka chopra

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Sonam Kapoor Wedding
Bollywood

सिर्फ दीपिका पादुकोण नहीं, सोनम कपूर की शादी में ये सेलेब्रिटीज भी नहीं होंगे शामिल, वजह भी जान लें

4 मई 2018

सोनम कपूर
Bollywood

इस आलीशान होटल से होगा सोनम कपूर का लैविश रिसेप्शन, सिर्फ खाने का खर्च 10 लाख रुपए, जानें पूरी डिटेल

4 मई 2018

जाह्नवी कपूर
Bollywood

PHOTOS: श्रीदेवी को याद कर बोनी कपूर की आंखों से बहे आंसू, बेटी जाह्नवी ने इस तरह पिता को संभाला

4 मई 2018

Krisma Kapoor
Bollywood

सलमान-करीना के रिश्ते पर करिश्मा कपूर ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, जानकर सैफ को लग सकता है बुरा

4 मई 2018

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt go on a dinner date see pictures
Bollywood

अफेयर की खबरों के बीच डिनर डेट पर पहुंचे आलिया और रणबीर, तस्वीरों में दिखा खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार

4 मई 2018

कार्तिक आर्यन
Bollywood

कार्तिक आर्यन की खुली किस्मत, करीना नहीं उससे भी बड़ी एक्ट्रेस के साथ करेंगे फिल्म

4 मई 2018

More in Bollywood

siddharth malhotra
Bollywood

कभी बिहारी भाषा का मजाक उड़ा कर ट्रोल हुए थे सिद्धार्थ, अब उसी को सीखना बना मजबूरी

4 मई 2018

anil and jackie
Bollywood

जैकी श्रॉफ को कई साल बाद याद आए 'लखन', बोले- 'भतीजी की शादी है राम जरूर जाएगा'

4 मई 2018

farah khan
Bollywood

सोशल मीडिया पर फराह खान का बड़ा ऐलान, कहा- 'कास्टिंग काउच' के लिए हूं तैयार

4 मई 2018

rani
Bollywood

भोजपुरी स्टार रानी चटर्जी को किसी ने कहा 'मोटी', तो मारा जोरदार थप्पड़

4 मई 2018

Tabu and Anil Kapoor
Bollywood

21 साल बाद अनिल कपूर इस टॉप एक्ट्रेस के लिए फिर हुए रोमांटिक, आंखों में आंखें डालकर किए ऐसे इशारे

4 मई 2018

Ranveer Singh
Bollywood

स्विट्जरलैंड में रणवीर सिंह को आई सनी देओल की याद, ऐसे जाहिर की दिल की बात, वीडियो वायरल

4 मई 2018

sonam kapoor

सोनम की शादी की सिंगापुर में भी धूम, मैडम तुसाद म्यूजियम ने दिया यह शानदार वेडिंग गिफ्ट

4 मई 2018

Javed Akhtar speak up on Mohammad Ali Jinnah row in Aligarh Muslim University
Bollywood

जिन्ना को लेकर AMU में उठे विवाद पर ये क्या बोल गए जावेद अख्तर, लोगों को नहीं हो रहा यकीन

4 मई 2018

Karan Johar confirms Vikram Batra biopic, Sidharth Malhotra to play lead role
Bollywood

कैप्टन विक्रम के रोल में नजर आएंगे सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा, करण जौहर ने किया बड़ा ऐलान

4 मई 2018

after Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Ekta Kapoor will make Game of Thrones hindi version soon
Bollywood

एकता कपूर अब इस अमेरिकी सीरियल का बनाएंगी देसी वर्जन, लगाएंगी बोल्डनेस का तड़का

4 मई 2018

Harshvardhan Kapoor wants work with bollywod actress Kriti Sanon
Bollywood

टाइगर श्रॉफ की इस हीरोइन के साथ रोमांस करेंगे अनिल कपूर के बेटे, पर्दे पर दिखेगा ऐसा प्यार

4 मई 2018

जाह्नवी कपूर
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी का पहला नेशनल अवॉर्ड लेने साड़ी पहन पहुंची जाह्नवी, पत्नी को याद कर रो पड़े बोनी कपूर

4 मई 2018

National Film Awards 2018: sridevi best actress award received by jhanvi and his father boney kapoor
Bollywood

मां की साड़ी पहन बेटी ने लिया पुरस्कार, राष्ट्रपति ने किया श्रीदेवी को याद तो भावुक हुईं जाह्नवी

4 मई 2018

Sunny Leone shared her photo with guilty Of doing it my way this caption

'संजू' के बाद सनी लियोन भी बॉयोपिक को लेकर सुर्खिंयों में, तस्वीर शेयर कर मानी जिंदगी की गलती

4 मई 2018

Karisma Kapoor said her relation with Salman Khan is better then Kareena Kapoor Khan
Bollywood

करिश्मा ने बहन करीना और सलमान खान के रिश्ते को लेकर कही बड़ी बात, सुनकर बेबो को आ सकता है गुस्सा

4 मई 2018

Mahie Gill
Bollywood

11 साल बाद एक्ट्रेस का बड़ा खुलासा, बोलीं - 'डायरेक्टर ने कहा रोल चाहिए तो नाइटी...'

2 मई 2018

priyanka chopra
priyanka chopra
priyanka dress meme
priyanka dress meme
priyanka dress meme
priyanka dress meme

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.