प्रियंका चोपड़ा को बुलाने की सोच रहे हैं तो भूल जाइए, 5 मिनट के चार्ज कर रहीं 5 करोड़ रुपए
priyanka chopra charge 5 crore rupees for 5 minute performance
Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 12:34 PM IST
प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने बॉलीवुड ही नहीं हॉलीवुड में भी अपनी धाक जमा ली है। हाल ही में उन्हें मदर टेरेसा मेमोरियल अवॉर्ड से भी नवाजा गया। इसके अलावा इंस्टाग्राम पर प्रियंका के 2 करोड़ फॉलोवर्स भी हो गए।
