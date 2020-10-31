शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   prithviraj kapoor birth anniversary here some interesting things

हिंदी सिनेमा के ‘मुगल ए आजम’ कहलाए पृथ्वीराज कपूर, जानें दिलचस्प बातें

एंटरनेटमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 31 Oct 2020 02:45 PM IST
पृथ्वीराज कपूर
1 of 5
पृथ्वीराज कपूर - फोटो : बीबीसी
अभिनेता पृथ्वीराज कपूर का जन्म तीन नवंबर 1906 को मौजूदा पाकिस्तान के लायलपुर की तहसील समुंद्री में हुआ था। जब पृथ्वीराज तीन साल के थे उनकी मां का निधन हो गया। आठ साल की उम्र में उन्होंने पहली बार स्कूल में एक नाटक में हिस्सा लिया। उन्होंने अपनी बैचलर डिग्री एडवर्ड कॉलेज, पेशावर से ली।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
entertainment bollywood national prithviraj kapoor prithviraj kapoor birth anniversary पृथ्वीराज कपूर mughal e azam
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

उर्वशी रौतेला
Bollywood

इस अभिनेत्री ने सड़क पर मौजूद गरीब बच्चों को बांटा खाना, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुआ वीडियो

31 अक्टूबर 2020

भूत पुलिस की स्टारकास्ट
Bollywood

मुंबई से निकले पहाड़ों के भूत पकड़ने वाले ये दो जांबाज, जहाज में चढ़ने से पहले की देखिए खास तस्वीरें

31 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
थ्रिल व रोमांच से भरपूर भारतीय सेना में नौकरी के लिए हो जाइए तैयार
Safalta.com

थ्रिल व रोमांच से भरपूर भारतीय सेना में नौकरी के लिए हो जाइए तैयार
शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

Happy Birthday SRK: 55वें जन्मदिन का शाहरुख खान का ये रहा डे प्लान, प्रशंसकों ने भी शुरू कर दी तैयारी

31 अक्टूबर 2020

राहुल वैद्य,सलमान खान, जैस्मीन भसीन
Television

Bigg Boss 14: नेपोटिज्म के मुद्दे पर सलमान ने लगाई राहुल वैद्य की क्लास, कहा- 'एक पिता अपने बेटे...'

31 अक्टूबर 2020

व्यापार, विवाह, शिक्षा और जॉब रिपोर्ट वर्ष 2021 से जानें कब से कब तक रहेगा विशेष योग !
Astrology

व्यापार, विवाह, शिक्षा और जॉब रिपोर्ट वर्ष 2021 से जानें कब से कब तक रहेगा विशेष योग !
शाहरुख खान, गौरी
Bollywood

फिल्मी कहानी से कम नहीं शाहरुख खान और गौरी की लव स्टोरी, पहली मुलाकात में ही दिल हार बैठे थे अभिनेता

31 अक्टूबर 2020

एजाज खान, कविता कौशिक
Television

Bigg Boss 14: एजाज खान की निजी जिंदगी के बारे में बात करने पर भड़कीं ये अभिनेत्री, कविता कौशिक पर फूटा गुस्सा

31 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

नताशा स्टेनकोविक
Bollywood

हार्दिक पांड्या को याद कर रहीं नताशा स्टेनकोविक, बेटे के तीन महीने होने पर अभिनेत्री ने साझा की तस्वीर

31 अक्टूबर 2020

कंगना रणौत
Bollywood

सरदार पटेल की जयंती पर कंगना रणौत ने किया ट्वीट, इस वजह से की गांधी और नेहरू की आलोचना

31 अक्टूबर 2020

थ्रिल व रोमांच से भरपूर भारतीय सेना में नौकरी के लिए हो जाइए तैयार
Safalta.com

थ्रिल व रोमांच से भरपूर भारतीय सेना में नौकरी के लिए हो जाइए तैयार
विज्ञापन
लक्ष्मी
Bollywood

Laxmii Poster: बदल गया अक्षय कुमार के आसपास का मौसम, पहली बार हीरोइन के पीछे खड़े दिखे खिलाड़ी कुमार

31 अक्टूबर 2020

पत्नी गौरी के साथ हितेन तेजवानी
Television

दोपहर के भोजन के बाद ही तोड़ देंगे हितेन तेजवानी इस साल करवा चौथ का व्रत, जानिए बड़ी वजह

31 अक्टूबर 2020

व्यापार, विवाह, शिक्षा और जॉब रिपोर्ट वर्ष 2021 से जानें कब से कब तक रहेगा विशेष योग !
Astrology

व्यापार, विवाह, शिक्षा और जॉब रिपोर्ट वर्ष 2021 से जानें कब से कब तक रहेगा विशेष योग !
बुलेट्स
Web Series

एमएक्स प्लेयर ने रोकी सनी लियोनी की ये वेब सीरीज, सोशल मीडिया के गुस्से को देख ऐन वक्त पर बदला फैसला

31 अक्टूबर 2020

विडो कॉलोनी, हवाएं
Bollywood

फिर आई 31 अक्तूबर, फिर उठा मुद्दा ‘विडो कॉलोनी’ का, अब तक इतना घूम चुका सिख दंगों पर ये फिल्मी कैमरा

31 अक्टूबर 2020

सोनू सूद
Bollywood

सोनू सूद से यूजर ने मालदीव पहुंचाने के लिए कहा, अभिनेता का जवाब सुन आप भी हंस पड़ेंगे

31 अक्टूबर 2020

ओमकार कपूर
Bollywood

‘मासूम’ में बाल कलाकार के तौर पर नजर आया था ये अभिनेता, जानें आजकल कहां है

31 अक्टूबर 2020

अर्जुन बिजलानी
Television

TRP किंग कहलाते थे अर्जुन बिजलानी, टेलीविजन पर लगाई थी हिट शोज की झड़ी

31 अक्टूबर 2020

राहुल वैद्य
Television

Bigg Boss 14: छोटी उम्र से ही फिल्मों में गाने लगे थे राहुल वैद्य, ‘इंडियन आइडल’ ने बदल दी किस्मत

31 अक्टूबर 2020

काजल अग्रवाल और मुकेश खन्ना
Bollywood

काजल अग्रवाल ने रचाई शादी और मुकेश खन्ना का विवादित बयान, पांच खबरें

31 अक्टूबर 2020

मुकेश खन्ना
Bollywood

'पितामह' ने अब महिलाओं पर साधा निशाना, मीटू अभियान को लेकर छोड़ दिया ये वाला विवादास्पद तीर

30 अक्टूबर 2020

टीवी कार्यक्रम
Television

इस महीने छोटे परदे पर खुलेगा नए धारावाहिकों का पिटारा, मुकाबले में उतरीं बहुएं, गायक और ब्रह्मराक्षस

30 अक्टूबर 2020

काजल अग्रवाल और गौतम किचलू
Bollywood

Kajal Aggarwal Wedding: पहली बार देखें काजल अग्रवाल की शादी का एलबम

30 अक्टूबर 2020

डायना पेंटी
Bollywood

आठ साल पहले डायना पेंटी ने इस फिल्म से की थी अभिनय की शुरुआत, जानें उनके बारे में खास बातें

30 अक्टूबर 2020

जैस्मीन भसीन
Television

Bigg Boss 14: अपनी शादी के प्लान का जैस्मीन भसीन ने किया खुलासा, बच्चे को लेकर भी कही ये बड़ी बात

30 अक्टूबर 2020

पृथ्वीराज कपूर
पृथ्वीराज कपूर - फोटो : बीबीसी
पृथ्वीराज कपूर
पृथ्वीराज कपूर - फोटो : फाइल
पृथ्वीराज कपूर
पृथ्वीराज कपूर - फोटो : बीबीसी
पृथ्वीराज कपूर
पृथ्वीराज कपूर - फोटो : फाइल
पृथ्वीराज कपूर
पृथ्वीराज कपूर - फोटो : फाइल
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X