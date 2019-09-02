जबरदस्त कमाई के साथ प्रभास की 'साहो' ने बनाया ये दमदार रिकॉर्ड, सिर्फ भाईजान से रह गए पीछे

{"_id":"5d6cfadb8ebc3e0164406414","slug":"prabhas-starrer-saaho-marking-the-highest-sunday-collections-of-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0940 '\u0938\u093e\u0939\u094b' \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u092e\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u092d\u093e\u0908\u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
साहो का ट्रेलर हुआ रिलीज
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
प्रभास की फिल्म साहो का पोस्टर
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Bharat film
- फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
saaho
- फोटो : social media
Saaho Movie Prabhas bike
- फोटो : Amar Ujala