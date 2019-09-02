शहर चुनें

जबरदस्त कमाई के साथ प्रभास की 'साहो' ने बनाया ये दमदार रिकॉर्ड, सिर्फ भाईजान से रह गए पीछे

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 02 Sep 2019 04:53 PM IST
साहो का ट्रेलर हुआ रिलीज
साहो का ट्रेलर हुआ रिलीज - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
प्रभास और श्रद्धा कपूर की फिल्म 'साहो' को बेशक अच्छा रिव्यू न मिला हो लेकिन कमाई के मामले में फिल्म रिकॉर्ड पर रिकॉर्ड बना रही है। फिल्म के पहले वीकेंड का कलेक्शन दमदार रहा है। फिल्म ने तीसरे दिन 29.48 करोड़ का कलेक्शन किया है। साथ ही इस फिल्म के नाम एक नया रिकॉर्ड दर्ज हुआ है।
