श्रीराम लागू के निधन से सदमे में बॉलीवुड सितारे, पीएम ने कहा- 'सालों तक उनके काम को याद रखा जाएगा'

{"_id":"5df9bb2e8ebc3e8808338f39","slug":"pm-narendra-modi-to-rishi-kapoor-pay-tribute-to-actror-shriram-lagoo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0932\u093e\u0917\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947, \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u094b \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0930\u0916\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
shriram lagoo
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5df9bb2e8ebc3e8808338f39","slug":"pm-narendra-modi-to-rishi-kapoor-pay-tribute-to-actror-shriram-lagoo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0932\u093e\u0917\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947, \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u094b \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0930\u0916\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
rishi kapoor
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df9bb2e8ebc3e8808338f39","slug":"pm-narendra-modi-to-rishi-kapoor-pay-tribute-to-actror-shriram-lagoo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0932\u093e\u0917\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947, \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u094b \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0930\u0916\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
shriram lagoo
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5df9bb2e8ebc3e8808338f39","slug":"pm-narendra-modi-to-rishi-kapoor-pay-tribute-to-actror-shriram-lagoo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0932\u093e\u0917\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947, \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u094b \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0930\u0916\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
shriram lagoo
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5df9bb2e8ebc3e8808338f39","slug":"pm-narendra-modi-to-rishi-kapoor-pay-tribute-to-actror-shriram-lagoo","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0932\u093e\u0917\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947, \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u094b \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u0930\u0916\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
shriram lagoo
- फोटो : social media