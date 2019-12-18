शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   pm narendra modi to rishi kapoor pay tribute to actror shriram lagoo

श्रीराम लागू के निधन से सदमे में बॉलीवुड सितारे, पीएम ने कहा- 'सालों तक उनके काम को याद रखा जाएगा'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 18 Dec 2019 11:07 AM IST
shriram lagoo
1 of 6
shriram lagoo - फोटो : social media
हिंदी और मराठी सिनेमा में अपनी अदाकारी की छाप छोड़ने वाले श्रीराम लागू का मंगलवार शाम को निधन हो गया । वो 92 वर्ष के थे और लंबे समय से बीमार चल रहे थे। श्रीराम लागू ने एक्टिंग के अलावा 20 मराठी प्ले भी निर्देशित किए । उनके निधन से बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर छा गई । कई बॉलीवुड सितारों ने उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की है । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
सूर्य ग्रहण पर कुष्ठ आश्रम में दान से होंगे सूर्य वलिष्ठ, राहु भी होंगे शान्त : 25-Dec-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन
shriram lagoo rishi kapoor madhur bhandarkar
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

akshay kumar with pm modi
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार ने दे डाली अमित शाह को सलाह, पीएम मोदी का इंटरव्यू लेने पर पर बोली ये बात

18 दिसंबर 2019

Kapil, Salman, Ankita and Karan
Television

TRP में टॉप 10 से बाहर हुए कपिल शर्मा, दो टीवी सितारे बने पेरेंट्स, ये हैं हफ्ते की पांच खबरें

18 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स के दौरान अत्यधिक रक्तस्राव से बचने के ये हैं घरेलू उपाय
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान अत्यधिक रक्तस्राव से बचने के ये हैं घरेलू उपाय
Cezanne Khan and Poonam
Television

इन चार सितारों ने टीवी इंडस्ट्री में खूब कमाया नाम, अब जी रहे गुमनामी की जिंदगी

18 दिसंबर 2019

अनन्या, सायरा बानो और ऋतिक- दीपिका
Bollywood

'वर्ल्ड बुक ऑफ रिकॉर्ड्स' से दिलीप कुमार हुए सम्मानित, जिंगल बेल पर अनन्या का डांस , पांच खबरें

18 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: देर रात शेफाली बग्गा ने कीं ऐसी हरकतें, विकास-सिद्धार्थ ने कर दिया बाथरूम में बंद

18 दिसंबर 2019

Sneha
Bollywood

'ऐश्वर्या' बन इस एक्ट्रेस ने सलमान को दिया था सहारा, अब लाइमलाइट से दूर ऐसे कमा रही मोटी रकम

18 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

shriram lagoo
Bollywood

नाक-कान के सर्जन थे श्रीराम लागू, 42 की उम्र में एक्टिंग के लिए छोड़ दी थी डॉक्टरी

18 दिसंबर 2019

bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: शहनाज ने खुलेआम किया प्यार का इजहार, सिद्धार्थ ने यूं दिया रिएक्शन

18 दिसंबर 2019

पीरियड्स के दौरान अत्यधिक रक्तस्राव से बचने के ये हैं घरेलू उपाय
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान अत्यधिक रक्तस्राव से बचने के ये हैं घरेलू उपाय
विज्ञापन
bollywood
Bollywood

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून: जामिया छात्रों के समर्थन में आया बॉलीवुड, जानें किसने क्या कहा?

18 दिसंबर 2019

manushi chhillar
Bollywood

इस हीरोइन ने लीक किया अपना पता, फैंस ने घर के सामने लगा दिया गुलदस्तों का अंबार

18 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Shriram Lagoo, Shruti Seth
Bollywood

श्रीराम लागू के निधन और श्रुति सेठ के जन्मदिन सहित ये हैं बॉलीवुड की पांच बड़ी खबरें

18 दिसंबर 2019

shruti seth
Bollywood

इंडस्ट्री में आने से पहले होटल में काम करती थीं ये अभिनेत्री, 19 सालों में बदल गया लुक

18 दिसंबर 2019

Rashami Desai, Shehnaz Kaur Gill, Arhaan Khan,
Television

Bigg Boss 13: क्या गेम खेलने के लिए रश्मि ने किया अरहान के साथ रिश्ते का नाटक ? शहनाज का खुलासा

17 दिसंबर 2019

आसिम, विकास
Television

Bigg Boss 13: विकास गुप्ता की सेक्शुएलिटी पर उठे सवाल, जानें क्या बोले आसिम

17 दिसंबर 2019

Kartik Aaryan,akshay kumar
Bollywood

ृघाघरा पहनकर नाचे अक्षय कुमार, हॉलीवुड में बनेगा 'सुपर 30' का रीमेक, पांच खबरें

17 दिसंबर 2019

सनी कौशल और शार्वरी
Bollywood

वेब सीरीज बनाएंगे कबीर खान, 'द फॉरगॉटन आर्मी..' में नजर आएंगे ये सितारे

17 दिसंबर 2019

mandakini
Bollywood

दाऊद के साथ दिखते ही बर्बाद हो गया करियर, कभी बोल्ड सीन देकर मचाई थी सनसनी, अब दिखती हैं ऐसी

17 दिसंबर 2019

mona darling
Bollywood

कभी सौतेली मां तो कभी ननद बन मचाई घर में कलह, वो एक्ट्रेस जिसे 'गालियां' अवॉर्ड लगती थीं

17 दिसंबर 2019

Sushant Singh
Bollywood

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून का विरोध करने पर 'सावधान इंडिया' से बाहर हुआ अभिनेता, अभिनेत्री ने की तारीफ

17 दिसंबर 2019

रितेश देशमुख
Bollywood

जब टीवी शो में रितेश देशमुख से इस निर्देशक ने पूछा- 'क्या तुम गे हो?', अभिनेता ने ऐसे किया रिएक्ट

17 दिसंबर 2019

परिणीति चोपड़ा, विकी कौशल, पीएम नरेन्द्र मोदी और संध्या मृदुल
Bollywood

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून पर क्या बोले बॉलीवुड सितारे? पीएम से बोलीं अभिनेत्री- 'ट्वीट बाद में करना..'

17 दिसंबर 2019

बिग बॉस 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: कैप्टेंसी टास्क के लिए घरवाले बनेंगे चूहा-बिल्ली, सना को लगती हैं रश्मि डिप्लोमैटिक

17 दिसंबर 2019

shriram lagoo
shriram lagoo - फोटो : social media
rishi kapoor
rishi kapoor - फोटो : अमर उजाला
shriram lagoo
shriram lagoo - फोटो : social media
shriram lagoo
shriram lagoo - फोटो : social media
पीएम मोदी
पीएम मोदी - फोटो : ANI
shriram lagoo
shriram lagoo - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

जस्टिन बीबर के हिट सॉन्ग ‘बेबी’को गाकर कर्नाटक का ये किसान बना सोशल मीडिया सनसनी

हॉलीवुड सिंगर जस्टिन बीबर के ‘बेबी’ गाने को गाने वाला एक शख्स इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वाहवाही बटोर रहा है।

18 दिसंबर 2019

परवेज मुशर्रफ 1:18

परवेज मुशर्रफ: सत्ता से सजा-ए मौत तक

17 दिसंबर 2019

हिना खान 1:20

विक्रम भट्ट की फिल्म 'हैक्ड' में नजर आएंगी हिना खान, फोटोशूट के दौरान हिना का किलर लुक

17 दिसंबर 2019

यूपी न्यूज 3:02

बदला लेने के लिए बिजनौर CJM कोर्ट में बरसीं ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां, पेशी पर आए हत्यारोपी का मर्डर

17 दिसंबर 2019

निर्भया 2:03

अब नाबालिग नहीं रहा निर्भया रेप केस का आरोपी, लेकिन किसी को नहीं खबर कि कहां है वो ?

17 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited