वीरू देवगन की पत्नी के लिए पीएम मोदी ने लिखा लेटर, अजय देवगन ने इस तरह जताया आभार

{"_id":"5cf39acabdec2207514f42b5","slug":"pm-narendra-modi-mourns-veeru-devgan-in-personal-note-ajay-devgan-deeply-touched","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0942 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0932\u0947\u091f\u0930, \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u091c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092d\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
ajay devgn
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cf39acabdec2207514f42b5","slug":"pm-narendra-modi-mourns-veeru-devgan-in-personal-note-ajay-devgan-deeply-touched","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0942 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0932\u0947\u091f\u0930, \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u091c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092d\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
ajay devgn
- फोटो : Twitter
{"_id":"5cf39acabdec2207514f42b5","slug":"pm-narendra-modi-mourns-veeru-devgan-in-personal-note-ajay-devgan-deeply-touched","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0942 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0932\u0947\u091f\u0930, \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u091c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092d\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
पीएम मोदी ने लिया बाबा विश्वनाथ का आशीर्वाद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5cf39acabdec2207514f42b5","slug":"pm-narendra-modi-mourns-veeru-devgan-in-personal-note-ajay-devgan-deeply-touched","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0942 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0932\u0947\u091f\u0930, \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u091c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092d\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
ajay devgn
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cf39acabdec2207514f42b5","slug":"pm-narendra-modi-mourns-veeru-devgan-in-personal-note-ajay-devgan-deeply-touched","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0942 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0932\u0947\u091f\u0930, \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u091c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092d\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Ajay Devgn and PM Modi
- फोटो : twitter