दीपिका की कमर पर चली कैंची तो यूजर्स ने ट्विटर पर उड़ाया मजाक, ऐसे दिए कमेंट्स

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 01:06 PM IST
padmaavat movie ghoomar song troll on social media
1 of 5
फिल्म 'पद्मावत' रिलीज के लिए 25 जनवरी को एकदम तैयार है। इस फिल्म के फेमस गाने घूमर ने जहां लोगों को इंप्रेस कर दिया तो वहीं ये गाना करणी सेना की आंखों में ऐसे खटका कि बवाल ही मच गया। सेंसर बोर्ड के परामर्श के बाद भंसाली ने घूमर गाने में कई कट्स लगाकर दोबारा रिलीज कर दिया है। पहले गाने की लंबाई 5 मिनट 6 सेकेंड थी तो वहीं नए वर्जन वाले गाने की लंबाई 3 मिनट 16 सेकेंड है यानी कि गाने में 2 मिनट की कांट छांट की गई हैं। 

padmaavat ghoomar deepika padukone sanjay leela bhansali bollywood

