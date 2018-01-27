अपना शहर चुनें

अब करणी सेना ने अजय देवगन को भी नहीं बख्शा, इस तरह उठाना पड़ा नुकसान

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 08:21 AM IST
संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म ‘पद्मावत’ 25 जनवरी को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो गई लेकिन रिलीज के बाद भी विवाद खत्म होने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। करणी सेना फिल्म के विरोध जगह-जगह प्रदर्शन और तोड़फोड़ कर रही है। अब इसकी चपेट में एक्टर अजय देवगन भी आ गए हैं।
