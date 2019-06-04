शहर चुनें

Nutan Birthday Special and Salman Khan Bharat get clean chit here are top entertainment news

नूतन के जन्मदिन और सलमान खान की फिल्म 'भारत' को क्लीन चिट सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

4 Jun 2019
दिग्गज एक्ट्रेस नूतन का जन्म 4 जून 1936 को मुंबई में हुआ था। उन्हें हिंदी सिनेमा की बेहतरीन अदाकाराओं में से एक माना जाता है। नूतन ने अपने फिल्मी करियर में 70 से ज्यादा फिल्में कीं जो एक से बढ़कर एक हिट फिल्में रहीं। उन्होंने महज 14 साल की उम्र में एक्टिंग की दुनिया में कदम रख दिया था। नूतन बॉलीवुड का वह नगीना हैं जिसकी चमक से आज भी फिल्म जगत रोशन है। भारतीय सिनेमा के इतिहास में नूतन सबसे बेहतरीन अभिनेत्रियों में शामिल हैं।

पढ़ें: एक्टिंग की ‘नोटबुक’ नूतन के सबसे प्रभावशाली 10 किरदार, इनमें से छह के लिए मिले बेस्ट एक्टिंग अवार्ड
एक शर्मीली सी अभिनेत्री जिसने 14 साल की उम्र में ही कर दी थी एडल्ट फिल्म

बॉलीवुड की खूबसूरत और सादगी से भरपूर अदाकारा, जिन्होंने हिंदी सिनेमा में महिलाओं की एक अलग छवि पेश की। वंदिनी, सुजाता, सीमा और सोने की चिड़िया जैसी सफलतम फिल्में करने वाली दिग्गज अदाकारा नूतन का जन्म 4 जून 1936 को मुंबई में हुआ था।

4 जून 2019

