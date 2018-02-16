अपना शहर चुनें

'अय्यारी' अकेली नहीं इन कारणों से ये 8 बॉलीवुड फिल्में भी पाकिस्तान में हो चुकी हैं बैन

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 16 Feb 2018 01:19 PM IST
मनोज बाजपेयी, सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा स्टारर फिल्म 'अय्यारी' शुक्रवार को रिलीज हो गई। भारत में जहां फिल्म को काफी सराहा जा रहा है तो वहीं पाकिस्तान में फिल्म को बैन कर दिया गया। 'अय्यारी' कोई पहली फिल्म नहीं जिसे पाकिस्तान ने अपने अजीबो गरीब तर्क देकर बैन कर दिया हो। पाकिस्तान अपने यहां बॉलीवुड की ऐसी कोई भी फिल्म रिलीज करने की इजाजत नहीं देता, जिसमें हिन्दुस्तान की तारीफ और गुणगान का बखान किया हो। आइए जानते हैं ऐसे ही 8 फिल्मों के बारे में...
