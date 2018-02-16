बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a868d0a4f1c1ba1268ba9d9","slug":"not-only-aiyaary-but-these-8-films-also-faced-ban-in-pakistan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0905\u092f\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940' \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0947 8 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
'अय्यारी' अकेली नहीं इन कारणों से ये 8 बॉलीवुड फिल्में भी पाकिस्तान में हो चुकी हैं बैन
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 16 Feb 2018 01:19 PM IST
मनोज बाजपेयी, सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा स्टारर फिल्म 'अय्यारी' शुक्रवार को रिलीज हो गई। भारत में जहां फिल्म को काफी सराहा जा रहा है तो वहीं पाकिस्तान में फिल्म को बैन कर दिया गया। 'अय्यारी' कोई पहली फिल्म नहीं जिसे पाकिस्तान ने अपने अजीबो गरीब तर्क देकर बैन कर दिया हो। पाकिस्तान अपने यहां बॉलीवुड की ऐसी कोई भी फिल्म रिलीज करने की इजाजत नहीं देता, जिसमें हिन्दुस्तान की तारीफ और गुणगान का बखान किया हो। आइए जानते हैं ऐसे ही 8 फिल्मों के बारे में...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a868d0a4f1c1ba1268ba9d9","slug":"not-only-aiyaary-but-these-8-films-also-faced-ban-in-pakistan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0905\u092f\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940' \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0947 8 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a868d0a4f1c1ba1268ba9d9","slug":"not-only-aiyaary-but-these-8-films-also-faced-ban-in-pakistan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0905\u092f\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940' \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0947 8 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a868d0a4f1c1ba1268ba9d9","slug":"not-only-aiyaary-but-these-8-films-also-faced-ban-in-pakistan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0905\u092f\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940' \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0947 8 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a868d0a4f1c1ba1268ba9d9","slug":"not-only-aiyaary-but-these-8-films-also-faced-ban-in-pakistan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0905\u092f\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940' \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0947 8 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a868d0a4f1c1ba1268ba9d9","slug":"not-only-aiyaary-but-these-8-films-also-faced-ban-in-pakistan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0905\u092f\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940' \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0947 8 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a868d0a4f1c1ba1268ba9d9","slug":"not-only-aiyaary-but-these-8-films-also-faced-ban-in-pakistan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0905\u092f\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940' \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0947 8 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a868d0a4f1c1ba1268ba9d9","slug":"not-only-aiyaary-but-these-8-films-also-faced-ban-in-pakistan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0905\u092f\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940' \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0947 8 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a868d0a4f1c1ba1268ba9d9","slug":"not-only-aiyaary-but-these-8-films-also-faced-ban-in-pakistan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0905\u092f\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940' \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0947 8 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a868d0a4f1c1ba1268ba9d9","slug":"not-only-aiyaary-but-these-8-films-also-faced-ban-in-pakistan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0905\u092f\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940' \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0947 8 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Switch to Amarujala.com App
Get Lightning Fast Experience
Click On
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.