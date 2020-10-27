सामने आई नेहा कक्कड़ की शादी के बाद पहली तस्वीर, रोहनप्रीत के साथ इस अंदाज में दिखीं

{"_id":"5f97368c01392f50f804fe5b","slug":"neha-kakkar-and-rohanpreet-singh-pictures-wedding-pics","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0947\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u0930\u094b\u0939\u0928\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
नेहा कक्कड़
- फोटो : instagram/nehakakkar
{"_id":"5f97368c01392f50f804fe5b","slug":"neha-kakkar-and-rohanpreet-singh-pictures-wedding-pics","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0947\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u0930\u094b\u0939\u0928\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
नेहा कक्कड़ और रोहनप्रीत सिंह
- फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
{"_id":"5f97368c01392f50f804fe5b","slug":"neha-kakkar-and-rohanpreet-singh-pictures-wedding-pics","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0947\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u0930\u094b\u0939\u0928\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
नेहा कक्कड़ की शादी की तस्वीरें
- फोटो : वीरल भयानी
{"_id":"5f97368c01392f50f804fe5b","slug":"neha-kakkar-and-rohanpreet-singh-pictures-wedding-pics","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0947\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u0930\u094b\u0939\u0928\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
नेहा कक्कड़ और रोहनप्रीत सिंह
- फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
{"_id":"5f97368c01392f50f804fe5b","slug":"neha-kakkar-and-rohanpreet-singh-pictures-wedding-pics","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0947\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u0930\u094b\u0939\u0928\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
नेहा कक्कड़
- फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम