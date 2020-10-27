शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh pictures Wedding pics

सामने आई नेहा कक्कड़ की शादी के बाद पहली तस्वीर, रोहनप्रीत के साथ इस अंदाज में दिखीं

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 27 Oct 2020 02:20 AM IST
नेहा कक्कड़
1 of 5
नेहा कक्कड़ - फोटो : instagram/nehakakkar
नेहा कक्कड़ और रोहनप्रीत सिंह की शादी 24 अक्तूबर को दिल्ली में शादी रचाई थी। दोनों ने उत्तम नगर स्थित एक गुरुद्वारे में फेरे लिए थे। वहीं शादी का कार्यक्रम एयरोसिटी स्थित होटल जे डब्ल्यू मैरियट में रखा गया था। शादी के बाद ये जोड़ा लगातार सुर्खियों में बना हुआ है। अब नेहा की शादी के बाद की पहली तस्वीर आई है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
entertainment bollywood national neha kakkar wedding rohan preet singh
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

अभिजीत भट्टाचार्य
Bollywood

शाहरुख खान की आवाज बनकर मशहूर हुए थे अभिजीत भट्टाचार्य, गाए हैं एक से बढ़कर एक गाने

26 अक्टूबर 2020

शाहिद कपूर , करीना कपूर, इम्तियाज अली
Bollywood

करीना कपूर ने साझा की शाहिद कपूर के साथ अपनी 13 साल पुरानी तस्वीर, कही ये प्यार भरी बात

26 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
Tikitaka movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
बिग बॉस 14
Television

Bigg Boss 14: निशांत सिंह मलकानी ने निक्की तंबोली को बताया सड़कछाप पर्सनालिटी, कही ये बात

26 अक्टूबर 2020

बिग बॉस 14
Television

Bigg Boss 14: शो में जाते ही 'लव गुरु' बने शार्दुल पंडित, इन दो दिलों को मिलाने में हुए कामयाब

26 अक्टूबर 2020

कैसा रहेगा वर्ष 2021, जानें अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्यों से
astrology

कैसा रहेगा वर्ष 2021, जानें अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्यों से
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, स्मिता पारिख
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की इस दोस्त का सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट हैक करने की हुई कोशिश, पीएम मोदी से की ये खास अपील

26 अक्टूबर 2020

रवीना टंडन बर्थडे
Bollywood

देखें 'मोहरा' की हीरोइन रवीना टंडन की UNSEEN तस्वीरें, 90 के दशक में सभी के दिलों पर करती थीं राज

26 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

मलाइका अरोड़ा
Bollywood

ठेले पर फल खरीदती हुईं नजर आईं ये अभिनेत्री, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई तस्वीर

26 अक्टूबर 2020

नीतू सिंह
Bollywood

चंडीगढ़ वालों के लिए खुशखबरी, अपनी फिल्म की शूटिंग करने पहुंच रही हैं नीतू सिंह, जानिए किसके साथ करेंगी 'एक्शन'

26 अक्टूबर 2020

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
Tikitaka movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
विज्ञापन
महेश भट्ट, लवीना लोध
Bollywood

महेश भट्ट ने लवीना लोध पर किया एक करोड़ का मानहानि केस, एक्ट्रेस ने लगाए थे गंभीर आरोप

26 अक्टूबर 2020

सुहाना खान
Bollywood

दुबई के सैलून में नजर आईं सुहाना खान, मेकओवर के बाद शाहरुख खान की बेटी का बदला पूरा लुक

26 अक्टूबर 2020

कैसा रहेगा वर्ष 2021, जानें अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्यों से
astrology

कैसा रहेगा वर्ष 2021, जानें अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्यों से
पोलैंड में हरिवंश राय बच्चन के नाम पर चौराहा
Bollywood

हरिवंश राय बच्चन के नाम पर रखा गया पोलैंड में एक चौराहे का नाम, भावुक हुए अमिताभ और अभिषेक

26 अक्टूबर 2020

नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी
Bollywood

नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी को इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट से मिली राहत, पत्नी ने लगाया है बलात्कार और धोखाधड़ी का आरोप

26 अक्टूबर 2020

मिथुन चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

फिर दिखेगा पर्दे पर बंगाल के ‘प्रभु’ मिथुन का स्वैग, इस बार इस हरियाणवी कलाकार को मिली जिम्मेदारी

26 अक्टूबर 2020

कंगना रणौत और उद्धव ठाकरे
Bollywood

कंगना रणौत का उद्धव ठाकरे पर पलटवार, ‘गांजे की खेती..’ वाले बयान पर भड़कीं

26 अक्टूबर 2020

अनुष्का शर्मा
Bollywood

विराट कोहली को चीयर करने पहुंचीं अनुष्का शर्मा, लाल रंग की ड्रेस में बेबी बंप के साथ आईं नजर

26 अक्टूबर 2020

देओल खानदान
Bollywood

एक बार फिर से तैयार हो रहा देओल खानदान, अपनी इस हिट फिल्म का सीक्वल बनाने की तैयारी

26 अक्टूबर 2020

लवीना लोध
Bollywood

महेश भट्ट पर आरोप लगाने वालीं अभिनेत्री करेंगी जबरदस्त खुलासा, पति ने जारी किया ये बयान

26 अक्टूबर 2020

सोनू सूद
Bollywood

सोनू सूद के मदद करने वाले ट्वीट पर इस वजह से उठे सवाल, यूजर ने कहा- ‘साल का सबसे बड़ा धोखा’

26 अक्टूबर 2020

प्रीतिका चौहान
Television

कौन हैं अभिनेत्री प्रीतिका चौहान? जिन्हें ड्रग्स रैकेट में एनसीबी ने रंगे हाथों किया गिरफ्तार

26 अक्टूबर 2020

लक्ष्मीकांत बेर्डे
Bollywood

सलमान खान की फिल्मों में नौकर बन हिट हुआ था ये अभिनेता, गंभीर बीमारी से हुई मौत, जानें खास बातें

26 अक्टूबर 2020

दिलीप जोशी
Television

'जेठालाल’ ने खूब खाया जलेबी-फाफड़ा, ‘तारक मेहता’ के निर्देशक बोले- ‘आप तो असल जिंदगी में भी...’

26 अक्टूबर 2020

नताशा स्टेनकोविक
Bollywood

नताशा स्टेनकोविक ने बेटे के साथ साझा की मस्ती करते हुए वीडियो, प्रशंसकों ने बताया- ‘जूनियर हार्दिक पांड्या’

26 अक्टूबर 2020

नेहा कक्कड़
नेहा कक्कड़ - फोटो : instagram/nehakakkar
नेहा कक्कड़ और रोहनप्रीत सिंह
नेहा कक्कड़ और रोहनप्रीत सिंह - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
नेहा कक्कड़ की शादी की तस्वीरें
नेहा कक्कड़ की शादी की तस्वीरें - फोटो : वीरल भयानी
नेहा कक्कड़ और रोहनप्रीत सिंह
नेहा कक्कड़ और रोहनप्रीत सिंह - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
नेहा कक्कड़
नेहा कक्कड़ - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X