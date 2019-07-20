शहर चुनें

रियलिटी शो में सहयोगी कंटेस्टेंट को प्रपोज कर बैठे थे ये 6 टीवी सितारे, इन्हें मिला 'हां' में जवाब

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 20 Jul 2019 04:42 PM IST
TV Serial
1 of 7
TV Serial - फोटो : file photo
डांस रियलिटी शो 'नच बलिए' के सीजन 9 की शुरुआत हो चुकी है। सलमान खान ने अपनी धमाकेदार परफॉर्मेंस के साथ नच बलिए 9 की शुरुआत की। रियालिटी शो में इस बार अनोखा बदलाव देखने में आया है। शादीशुदा जोड़ियों के अलावा इस बार लव कपल और एक्स कपल भी भाग ले रहे हैं। ऐसे में हम बात करते हैं, ऐसे टीवी कपल की, जिन्होंने टीवी रियलिटी शो में ही प्यार का इजहार कर शादी तक बात पहुंचा डाली। तो आइए जानते हैं इन 5 स्टार्स के बारे में..
अगली स्लाइड देखें
nach baliye 9 nach baliye season 9 salman khan नच बलिए 9 नच बलिए सीजन 9 सलमान खान
TV Serial
TV Serial - फोटो : file photo
TV Serial
TV Serial - फोटो : file photo
TV Serial
TV Serial - फोटो : file photo
TV Serial
TV Serial - फोटो : file photo
TV Serial
TV Serial - फोटो : file photo
yuvika chaudhary prince narula
yuvika chaudhary prince narula - फोटो : file photo
TV Serial
TV Serial - फोटो : file photo
