मौसमी चटर्जी की बेटी के निधन के बाद अब दामाद का आरोप- 'शक्ल तक देखने नहीं आईं '

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 18 Dec 2019 12:57 PM IST
70 के दशक में बतौर हीरोइन काम कर चुकीं एक्ट्रेस मौसमी चटर्जी की बेटी पायल का गुरुवार को निधन हो गया था। पायल जुवेनाइल डायबिटीज से पीड़ित थीं। साल 2017 से उनका इलाज चल रहा था। मौसमी चटर्जी ने पिछले साल नवंबर में अपने दामाद सिन्हा पर बेटी का ध्यान न रखने का आरोप लगाया था। मौसमी चटर्जी ने उन पर केस भी कर दिया था। 
