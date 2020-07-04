शहर चुनें
मिलाप जावेरी ने किया केआरके का पर्दाफाश और बॉलीवुड में फैले रंगभेद पर उषा जाधव का खुलासा, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 04 Jul 2020 07:54 AM IST
कमाल राशिद खान और उषा जाधव
1 of 5
कमाल राशिद खान और उषा जाधव - फोटो : Social Media
खुद को अभिनेता के साथ फिल्म क्रिटिक बताने वाले कमाल राशिद खान उर्फ केआरके पर निर्देशक मिलाप जावेरी ने निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने एक वीडियो साझा करते हुए बताया है कि सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत से पहले केआरके उन्हें एक बुरा अभिनेता बताया था लेकिन मौत के बाद वो आंसू बहा रहे थे। 

मिलाप जावेरी ने किया केआरके का पर्दाफाश, वीडियो जारी कर खोली पोल

 
milap zaveri kamal rashid khan sushant singh rajput usha jadhav parth samthaan
 
कमाल राशिद खान और उषा जाधव
कमाल राशिद खान और उषा जाधव - फोटो : Social Media
पिता के साथ सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
पिता के साथ सुशांत सिंह राजपूत - फोटो : Social Media
पार्थ समथान
पार्थ समथान - फोटो : Social Media
शेखर कपूर
शेखर कपूर - फोटो : Social Media
उषा जाधव
उषा जाधव - फोटो : social media
