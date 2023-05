Recently when #AishwaryaRai's video calling out #Aliabhatt's privilege went viral Alia fans were mocking Aishwarya for her acting skills, BO pull, etc ! Now we have nepo 🥔 being called Aishwarya on an international platform like #MetGala2023 🤣 #KatrinaKaif #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/wkB9h1cp8h