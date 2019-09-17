शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Manoj Bajpayee said his daughter feel embarrassed when he talk in hindi with her

मनोज बाजपेयी का खुलासा- 'हिंदी बोलने पर पिछड़ा समझती है बेटी'

बीबीसी हिंदी, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 17 Sep 2019 11:26 PM IST
manoj bajpayee
1 of 5
manoj bajpayee - फोटो : file photo
अभिनेता मनोज बाजपेयी की गिनती हिंदी फिल्म जगत के उन अभिनेताओं में होती है जिनकी हिंदी भाषा पर मजबूत पकड़ मानी जाती है। मनोज बाजपेयी ने सत्या, शूल, अलीगढ़ और गैंग्स ऑफ वासेपुर जैसी फिल्मों के जरिए अभिनय की दुनिया में अपनी धाक जमाई है। वो हिंदी को अपनी ताकत मानते हैं। मनोज बाजपेयी ने बीबीसी से बातचीत में हिंदी भाषा और फिल्म इंडस्ट्री को लेकर कहा," अगर मैं हिंदी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में काम कर रहा हूं और अगर मैं हिंदी जानता हूं तो ये मेरी कमज़ोरी नहीं है। ये मेरी ताकत है। जिसको हिंदी नहीं आती है, वो अपना सोचे।"
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
घर बैठे इस पितृ पक्ष गया में पूरे विधि-विधान एवं संकल्प के साथ कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
manoj bajpayee amazon prime the family man मनोज बाजपेयी अमेजन प्राइम द फैमिली मैन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

द फैमिली मैन
Bollywood

गो गोवा गॉन के निर्देशकों का डिजिटल धमाका, रिलीज हुआ मनोज बाजपेयी की 'द फैमिली मैन' का ट्रेलर

5 सितंबर 2019

Sanjay Dutt
Bollywood

संजय दत्त की फिल्म पर मंडरा रहे हैं खतरे के बादल, बंद हो गई है शूटिंग

29 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर की संभावनाओं पर नि:शुल्क काउंसलिंग का आयोजन
TAMS

डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर की संभावनाओं पर नि:शुल्क काउंसलिंग का आयोजन
Prasthanam
Bollywood

'प्रस्थानम' का ट्रेलर रिलीज, इन 9 दमदार डायलॉग्स ने जीता दिल

29 अगस्त 2019

Jiah Khan
Bollywood

जिया खान आत्महत्या मामले में गिरफ्तार हुए थे सूरज पंचोली, ऐसी जेल में गुजारे थे दिन

17 सितंबर 2019

घर बैठे इस पितृ पक्ष गया में पूरे विधि-विधान एवं संकल्प के साथ कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
Astrology Services

घर बैठे इस पितृ पक्ष गया में पूरे विधि-विधान एवं संकल्प के साथ कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
muslim actress
Bollywood

इन 6 हीरोइनों ने धर्म से ऊपर उठकर अभिनेताओं से रचाई शादी, मोहब्बत बनीं मिसाल

16 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Section 375
Bollywood

डायरेक्टर का बड़ा ख़ुलासा, इस अभिनेता के दुष्कर्म केस से प्रेरित है फिल्म 'सेक्शन 375'

17 सितंबर 2019

मिया खलीफा
Bollywood

इस वजह से 21 साल की उम्र में एडल्ट स्टार बन गईं थीं मिया खलीफा, मिलने लगी थी जान से मारने की धमकी

17 सितंबर 2019

डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर की संभावनाओं पर नि:शुल्क काउंसलिंग का आयोजन
TAMS

डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर की संभावनाओं पर नि:शुल्क काउंसलिंग का आयोजन
विज्ञापन
Nach Baliye 9
Bollywood

सलमान खान के शो नच बलिए में लगातार हो रहे हैं हादसे, कुरान पढ़वाने के बाद अब करवाई पूजा!

17 सितंबर 2019

काजल राघवानी, खेसारीलाल यादव
Bollywood

काजल राघवानी का 'Whatsapp मैसेज' देख मिलने पहुंचे खेसारीलाल यादव, भोजपुरी का ये रोमांटिक गाना वायरल

17 सितंबर 2019

घर बैठे इस पितृ पक्ष गया में पूरे विधि-विधान एवं संकल्प के साथ कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
Astrology Services

घर बैठे इस पितृ पक्ष गया में पूरे विधि-विधान एवं संकल्प के साथ कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
शक्तिमान
Bollywood

'नकली शक्तिमान' देख भड़के मुकेश खन्ना, बोले- मेरे पास कॉपी राइट, कानूनी कार्रवाई करूंगा

17 सितंबर 2019

ब्रैड पिट
Hollywood

ब्रैड पिट को आई चंद्रयान-2 की याद, एस्ट्रोनॉट से पूछा- आपने विक्रम लैंडर को देखा क्या?

17 सितंबर 2019

sanjay suri
Bollywood

जम्मू-कश्मीर के हालात पर बोला ये अभिनेता, आतंकवादी हमले में पिता की चली गई थी जान

17 सितंबर 2019

Ravi Teja
Bollywood

फैंस के बीच 'मास महाराजा' के नाम से मशहूर है ये साउथ एक्टर, टीवी पर हर रोज आती हैं इनकी फिल्में

17 सितंबर 2019

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas
Bollywood

निक जोनस के देसी डांस वीडियो से रणवीर-दीपिका की मीम्स मस्ती तक, पढ़ें पांच खबरें

17 सितंबर 2019

द बिग बुल
Bollywood

शेयर बाजार के चर्चित स्टॉक ब्रोकर की बायोपिक का पोस्टर रिलीज, अभिषेक को मिला अजय देवगन का साथ

17 सितंबर 2019

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif
Bollywood

ब्रेकअप के 3 साल बाद फिर साथ दिखे रणबीर-कटरीना, वीडियो आ गया सामने

17 सितंबर 2019

PM Modi, Vivek Oberoi, Sunny Deol
Bollywood

विवेक ओबेरॉय से लेकर सनी देओल तक, फिल्मी हस्तियों ने इस अंदाज में पीएम मोदी को दी जन्मदिन की बधाई

17 सितंबर 2019

kareena kapoor
Bollywood

शूटिंग के दौरान सरोज खान से करीना को पड़ती थी डांट, शो में किया खुलासा

17 सितंबर 2019

बिना मेकअप भोजपुरी अभिनेत्रियां
Bollywood

अक्षरा सिंह से आम्रपाली तक, बिना मेकअप कुछ ऐसी दिखती हैं ये 5 भोजपुरी अभिनेत्रियां

17 सितंबर 2019

alia bhatt sunny leone
Bollywood

शॉर्ट्स पहन शूटिंग करने पहुंचीं आलिया और बच्चे के साथ दिखीं सनी लियोनी, ये 15 सितारे हुए स्पॉट

17 सितंबर 2019

airport look
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण से दिशा पाटनी तक, एयरपोर्ट पर स्पॉट हुए ये सितारे

17 सितंबर 2019

manoj bajpayee
manoj bajpayee - फोटो : file photo
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee - फोटो : file photo
द फैमिली मैन
द फैमिली मैन - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee - फोटो : instagram
manoj bajpayee
manoj bajpayee - फोटो : file photo
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

महाराष्ट्र के सीएम देवेंद्र फडणवीस की पत्नी ट्विटर पर हुईं ट्रोल, पीएम मोदी को बताया 'राष्ट्रपिता'

महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री की पत्नी ट्विटर पर जमकर ट्रोल हो रही हैं। अमृता फडणवीस ने ट्विटर पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को उनके जन्मदिन की बधाई दी, लेकिन इस बधाई संदेश में उन्होने पीएम मोदी को राष्ट्रपिता बता दिया।

17 सितंबर 2019

राजनाथ सिंह 1:44

बंगलूरू जाएंगे रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, स्वदेशी लड़ाकू विमान तेजस में भरेंगे उड़ान

17 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड बीट्स 3:46

Bollywood Beats| रानू मंडल के गाने आदत से लेकर सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा की चोट के बारे में पूरी जानकारी

17 सितंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:41

जन्मदिन पर पीएम मोदी ने लिया मां हीराबेन का आशीर्वाद, दोनों ने साथ खाया खाना

17 सितंबर 2019

अस्त्र मिसाइल 1:26

70 किलोमीटर दूर से ही दुश्मन विमान को तबाह कर देगी ‘अस्त्र’ मिसाइल, DRDO ने किया सफल परीक्षण

17 सितंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited