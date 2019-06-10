बाहुबली को टक्कर देने आ रही ममूटी की फिल्म 'मामगम', मलयालम सिनेमा का अब तक का सबसे बड़ा बजट

{"_id":"5cfdc03fbdec220700635734","slug":"mammootty-film-mamangam-will-be-a-biggest-film-like-baahubali","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0941\u092c\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u092e\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e '\u092e\u093e\u092e\u0917\u092e', \u092e\u0932\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092e \u0938\u093f\u0928\u0947\u092e\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u091c\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
mamangam
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cfdc03fbdec220700635734","slug":"mammootty-film-mamangam-will-be-a-biggest-film-like-baahubali","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0941\u092c\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u092e\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e '\u092e\u093e\u092e\u0917\u092e', \u092e\u0932\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092e \u0938\u093f\u0928\u0947\u092e\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u091c\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
mamangam
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cfdc03fbdec220700635734","slug":"mammootty-film-mamangam-will-be-a-biggest-film-like-baahubali","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0941\u092c\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u092e\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e '\u092e\u093e\u092e\u0917\u092e', \u092e\u0932\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092e \u0938\u093f\u0928\u0947\u092e\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u091c\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
mamangam
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cfdc03fbdec220700635734","slug":"mammootty-film-mamangam-will-be-a-biggest-film-like-baahubali","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0941\u092c\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u092e\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e '\u092e\u093e\u092e\u0917\u092e', \u092e\u0932\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092e \u0938\u093f\u0928\u0947\u092e\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u091c\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Unni and Mammootty on Jawa
- फोटो : Instagram
{"_id":"5cfdc03fbdec220700635734","slug":"mammootty-film-mamangam-will-be-a-biggest-film-like-baahubali","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0941\u092c\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0906 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u092e\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e '\u092e\u093e\u092e\u0917\u092e', \u092e\u0932\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092e \u0938\u093f\u0928\u0947\u092e\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u091c\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Mammootty On Jawa Classic
- फोटो : Instagram