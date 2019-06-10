शहर चुनें

बाहुबली को टक्कर देने आ रही ममूटी की फिल्म 'मामगम', मलयालम सिनेमा का अब तक का सबसे बड़ा बजट

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 10 Jun 2019 07:58 AM IST
mamangam
mamangam - फोटो : social media
बाहुबली सीरीज की दोनों सुपरहिट फिल्मों ने अखिल भारतीय सिनेमा का जो ट्रेंड शुरू किया है, उसकी नई कड़ी में जुड़ी है मलयालम सिनेमा के सुपरस्टार ममूटी की नई फिल्म, 'मामगम'। 'मामगम' मलयालम सिनेमा की अब तक की सबसे बड़े बजट की फिल्म है और इसकी कहानी सन 1695 के आसपास हुई घटनाओं पर आधारित है।
बाहुबली मामगम ममूटी एम पद्मकुमार
mamangam
mamangam - फोटो : social media
mamangam
mamangam - फोटो : social media
mamangam
mamangam - फोटो : social media
Unni and Mammootty on Jawa
Unni and Mammootty on Jawa - फोटो : Instagram
Mammootty On Jawa Classic
Mammootty On Jawa Classic - फोटो : Instagram
