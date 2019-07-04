शहर चुनें

मलाइका और बेटे अरहान के बीच कैसा है रिश्ता, बताया- 'प्यार में आने के बाद क्या कुछ बदला'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 04 Jul 2019 12:57 PM IST
मलाइका अरोड़ा इन दिनों अर्जुन कपूर के साथ अपने रिलेशन को लेकर सुर्खियों में हैं। फिलहाल दोनों न्यूयॉर्क में छुटि्टयां मना रहे हैं। वहीं से दोनों ने अपना रिश्ता भी कंफर्म किया। हाल ही में मलाइका ने एक इंटरव्यू में अपने रिश्ते के बारे में काफी कुछ बताया । उन्होंने कहा कि वो इस रिश्ते में आकर बेहद खुश हैं । साथ ही मलाइका ने भी बताया कि इस रिश्ते से एक पैरेंट होने के नाते उनकी जिंदगी पर क्या प्रभाव पड़ा ।
