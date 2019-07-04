मलाइका और बेटे अरहान के बीच कैसा है रिश्ता, बताया- 'प्यार में आने के बाद क्या कुछ बदला'

{"_id":"5d1daa698ebc3e3ca626ed67","slug":"malaika-arora-says-having-a-relationship-nothing-change-for-me-being-a-parent","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0905\u0930\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e- '\u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
arjun kapoor malaika arora
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d1daa698ebc3e3ca626ed67","slug":"malaika-arora-says-having-a-relationship-nothing-change-for-me-being-a-parent","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0905\u0930\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e- '\u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor
- फोटो : instagram
{"_id":"5d1daa698ebc3e3ca626ed67","slug":"malaika-arora-says-having-a-relationship-nothing-change-for-me-being-a-parent","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0905\u0930\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e- '\u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
malaika arora arjun kapoor
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d1daa698ebc3e3ca626ed67","slug":"malaika-arora-says-having-a-relationship-nothing-change-for-me-being-a-parent","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0905\u0930\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u093e, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e- '\u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
malaika arora arjun kapoor