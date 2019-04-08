अपनी टीम के साथ मलाइका अरोड़ा ने किया 'छैंय्या छैंय्या..' पर डांस, यूजर्स ने पूछा- अर्जुन कहां है

{"_id":"5caac88fbdec222dcd5a945f","slug":"malaika-arora-dances-to-chaiyya-chaiyya-on-world-health-day-users-trolled","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093e \u0905\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e '\u091b\u0948\u0902\u092f\u094d\u092f\u093e \u091b\u0948\u0902\u092f\u094d\u092f\u093e..' \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938, \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u093e- \u0905\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0941\u0928 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Malaika Arora
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5caac88fbdec222dcd5a945f","slug":"malaika-arora-dances-to-chaiyya-chaiyya-on-world-health-day-users-trolled","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093e \u0905\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e '\u091b\u0948\u0902\u092f\u094d\u092f\u093e \u091b\u0948\u0902\u092f\u094d\u092f\u093e..' \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938, \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u093e- \u0905\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0941\u0928 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora
- फोटो : instagram