शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Malaika Arora dances to Chaiyya Chaiyya on World Health Day users trolled

अपनी टीम के साथ मलाइका अरोड़ा ने किया 'छैंय्या छैंय्या..' पर डांस, यूजर्स ने पूछा- अर्जुन कहां है

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 08 Apr 2019 09:43 AM IST
मलाइका अरोड़ा
1 of 5
मलाइका अरोड़ा
बॉलीवुड गलियारों में मलाइका अरोड़ा और अर्जुन कपूर की शादी को लेकर चर्चाएं है। हालांकि अर्जुन के पिता बोनी कपूर से जब अमर उजाला ने संपर्क किया तो उन्होंने कहा कि इन खबरों में कोई सच्चाई नहीं है। इस बीच वर्ल्ड हेल्थ डे के मौके पर फिटनेस फ्रीक मलाइका ने ऐसा वीडियो शेयर किया है जो जमकर वायरल हो रहा है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
malaika arora arjun kapoor अर्जुन कपूर मलाइका अरोड़ा
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

इरफान खान
Bollywood

इरफान खान की पत्नी बन अब करीना करेंगी 'अंग्रेजी मीडियम' की तैयारी, ऐसे हुआ नाम का खुलासा

8 अप्रैल 2019

Sara Ali Khan
Bollywood

बचपन से बेहद क्यूट हैं सारा अली खान, ये Unseen तस्वीरें हैं सबूत

8 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
Bollywood Stars
Bollywood

स्कूल के दिनों में ऐसे नजर आते थे आपके फेवरेट स्टार्स, तस्वीर देख पहचान पाना होगा मुश्किल

8 अप्रैल 2019

Urmila Matondkar, Anupam Kher
Bollywood

विरोधियों पर भड़कीं उर्मिला और स्वरा- अनुपम खेर का ट्विटर वॉर समेत ये हैं मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

8 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
deepika padukone
Bollywood

'छपाक' के सेट से दीपिका पादुकोण की 2 तस्वीरें लीक, एसिड अटैक पीड़िता बनने के लिए बदला पूरा चेहरा

8 अप्रैल 2019

प्रियंका-निक
Bollywood

सीढ़ियों से गिरते-गिरते बचीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, निक जोनस ने ऐसे बचाया, वीडियो वायरल

8 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड स्टार्स की शादी की 5 Unseen तस्वीरें जिन पर शायद अब तक नहीं पड़ी आपकी नजर

8 अप्रैल 2019

manik irani
Bollywood

'बिल्ला' बनकर इस एक्टर ने बालीवुड में फैलाई थी दहशत, इस वजह से हुई दर्दनाक मौत

7 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
विज्ञापन
प्रेम रतन धन पायो
Bollywood

फिल्म के बजट से भी ज्यादा महंगा था इस गाने को फिल्माना, इन 5 गानों में बहाया गया पानी की तरह पैसा

7 अप्रैल 2019

allu arjun
Bollywood

प्रभास से भी ज्यादा पॉपुलर है साउथ का ये हीरो, लगातार हिट देने वाले इस एक्टर की फीस भी जान लें

8 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
John Abraham
Bollywood

जॉन की फिल्म 'रोमियो अकबर वॉल्टर' के खिलाफ सोशल मीडिया पर कैंपेन!

7 अप्रैल 2019

Urmila Matondkar
Bollywood

उर्मिला मातोंडकर ने विरोधियों पर बोला हमला, कहा- वो सोचते हैं कि मेरे पास दिमाग नहीं

8 अप्रैल 2019

anupam kher
Bollywood

स्वरा भास्कर-सोनी राजदान के बाद अब इस एक्टर ने अनुपम खेर को घेरा, कहा- ये हिटलर की विचारधारा

8 अप्रैल 2019

Anupam Kher, Swara Bhaskar
Bollywood

अनुपम खेर-स्वरा भास्कर की सोशल मीडिया पर बयानबाजी, भाजपा को वोट न देने से जुड़ा है मामला

7 अप्रैल 2019

Anurag Kashyap, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen
Bollywood

अनुराग कश्यप, नसीरुद्दीन शाह सहित 600 से ज्यादा हस्तियों की अपील- 'भाजपा को न दें वोट'

6 अप्रैल 2019

अल्लू अर्जुन, स्नेहा
Bollywood

बेहद लग्जरी है साउथ के इस सुपरस्टार की जिंदगी, पहली नजर में ही स्नेहा को दे बैठे थे दिल

8 अप्रैल 2019

Koena Mitra
Bollywood

राहुल गांधी पर इस एक्ट्रेस के ट्वीट से भड़के लोग, रैली के झंडे को बताया पाकिस्तान का

7 अप्रैल 2019

Varun Dhawan Natasha Dalal
Bollywood

फैन ने वरुण धवन को खुलेआम दी धमकी, बोलीं- 'तुम्हारी गर्लफ्रेंड को मार दूंगी'

7 अप्रैल 2019

Jeetendra, Hema Malini
Bollywood

जितेंद्र और हेमा मालिनी की होने वाली थी शादी, लेकिन उस एक दिन में बदल गया सब कुछ

7 अप्रैल 2019

Rahul Gandhi and Vivek Oberoi
Bollywood

पीएम मोदी के बाद राहुल गांधी की बायोपिक में भी काम कर सकते हैं विवेक ओबेरॉय, उससे पहले रखी बड़ी शर्त

7 अप्रैल 2019

Urmila Matondkar
Bollywood

उर्मिला मातोंडकर ने हिंदू धर्म को बताया 'हिंसक', भाजपा नेता ने दर्ज कराई शिकायत

7 अप्रैल 2019

taapsee pannu
Bollywood

2 साल से अवॉर्ड नहीं मिलने पर तापसी पन्नू का झलक आया दर्द, कहा- शायद ये मेरी कुंडली में नहीं है

8 अप्रैल 2019

मलाइका अरोड़ा
मलाइका अरोड़ा
malaika arora
malaika arora
malaika arora
malaika arora
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora - फोटो : social media
Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora
Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora - फोटो : instagram
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.